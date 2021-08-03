Liverpool pulls ahead of Arsenal in the race for Euro 2020 winner

Todofichajes says Liverpool has pulled ahead of Arsenal in the race for Manuel Locatelli and they could bring him to England ahead of the Gunners.

The midfielder shone for the Italian national team at Euro 2020 as they lifted Europe’s national team competition trophy.

The midfielder also impressed for Sassuolo in the last Italian league campaign and he has been attracting the attention of Juventus.

The Old Lady have long been favourites to sign him, but Arsenal told Sassuolo early on that they would sign him if the chance arises.

Their approach meant they have been favourites to sign him if he was heading to England.

However, the report claims that Liverpool is now leading the race to displace Juventus as his next club.

It claims that the Reds are prepared to offer close to the 40m euros that Sassuolo is asking for his signature at the moment.

They have lost Georginio Wijnaldum in this transfer window and haven’t replaced the Dutchman yet.

They could make Locatelli his replacement and the lure of playing in the Champions League as well as competing for the Premier League could be the reason he refuses to join Arsenal and moves to Merseyside.