Liverpool pulls ahead of Arsenal in the race for Premier League striker

Arsenal has been tracking Ollie Watkins for several seasons, and in January, they made an official attempt to sign him. Watkins has established himself as one of the top players in the Premier League over the past few seasons, and Arsenal is eager to bring him into their squad. With their need for a striker still evident, the Englishman could be one of the main targets the Gunners pursue at the end of the season.

However, not securing him in January may prove to be a costly decision, as a rival club is now also expressing serious interest in the Aston Villa forward. According to Football Insider, Liverpool is in the market for a striker and views Watkins as the perfect fit for their team. The Reds could potentially part ways with one of their forwards, such as Diogo Jota or Darwin Nunez, at the end of the season, and they see Watkins as an ideal addition to bolster their attacking options.

Liverpool’s interest in Watkins is genuine, and they are reportedly now leading Arsenal in the race to sign him. This development makes the situation more urgent for Arsenal, who must act swiftly if they still wish to bring him to the Emirates. While the Gunners have other attacking options they could explore, Watkins remains a top candidate, and his potential move to Liverpool could mean Arsenal will need to adjust their plans accordingly.

Watkins has proven himself to be one of the best strikers in the Premier League, and he would undoubtedly strengthen Arsenal’s attacking force. If he ultimately joins Liverpool, however, Arsenal will need to consider alternative targets to fill their striker position. Nevertheless, the competition for his signature is heating up, and Arsenal must decide whether they are willing to make the necessary push to secure his services this summer.