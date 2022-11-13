Liverpool ready to challenge Arsenal for footballing legend’s son

Liverpool and Arsenal could be set to battle it out for Borussia Monchengladbach’s Marcus Thuram.

The forward is currently impressing in the Bundesliga, but with his contract running into it’s final year with his current club, he has been earmarked for a potential January move.

While it emerged in recent days that we were ready to make our move for his signature, league rivals Liverpool have now been added to the list of potential suitors for a move in 2023, as reported by German publication FussballTransfers.

Our wide attacking areas look likely to be one which we will surely be looking to strengthen come January, with Emile Smith Rowe having struggled to prove his fitness on top of the fact that we failed to bring in a replacement for Nicolas Pepe, who was allowed to leave on loan in August.

Thuram could well be an exciting option, especially considering he can play in any of the three main attacking roles, and would represent competition for Jesus as well as out wide. He has 10 goals and three assists already this term, and that kind of form could see him play an important role in helping us continue to mount a serious assault on the title this term.

Patrick