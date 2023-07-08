Liverpool remains ahead of Arsenal in the race for relegated midfielder

Romeo Lavia, the talented Belgian midfielder, has caught the attention of top clubs such as Arsenal and Liverpool as he seeks an immediate return to the Premier League.

Lavia was a standout performer for Southampton, who were recently relegated, and it is widely recognised that he possesses immense potential. Southampton anticipates that a prominent club will secure his services in the near future.

While Arsenal has already strengthened their midfield, the departure of Granit Xhaka and the potential sale of Thomas Partey may create a need for a new midfielder. As a result, Arsenal has targeted Lavia as a potential addition. However, Liverpool is also keen on the young midfielder.

According to Teamtalk, Liverpool is currently leading the race to sign Lavia. The midfielder is eager to join any club that demonstrates a serious intention to include him in their squad.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Lavia is a top talent, so it is no surprise that big clubs like Liverpool and Arsenal want to add him to their squads.

The midfielder has shown he has everything he needs to develop into a world-class player, so we might be smart to add him to our squad now.

We need to make a quick decision on the future of Partey so that we can add Lavia to the group.

