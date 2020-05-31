Liverpool represents competition for Arsenal in their bid to land Barcelona star

Liverpool has become the latest team to be linked with a move for Arsenal target, Ousmane Dembele, according to a report out of Spain.

The Barcelona forward might be on the move this summer after he struggled with injuries at the Catalan side since he joined them in 2017.

He has shown flashes of his obvious talents in bits since he joined the Catalans, however, the Catalans have given up on him and they are set to get him off their wage bill this summer.

Barcelona is working on bringing back Neymar but because of this pandemic, they cannot bring the Brazilian back without getting some names off their wage bill, and Dembele is one of them.

Mikel Arteta had been hoping he can land the winger after it became known that Barcelona is open to allowing him to leave them on loan.

But a new report from Spain via DeportivoMundo is claiming that Liverpool are also planning to sign him.

Jurgen Klopp has been a long-term admirer of the winger and the German would bring him to Anfield if he cannot land Timo Werner, according to the report.

Dembele is still quite young, and he is a player that Arteta can still teach a thing or two, but he has also had disciplinary issues at Barcelona recently.