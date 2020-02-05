Liverpool running away with the title is good for English football and Arsenal

Liverpool will be crowned Premier League champions and probably by a record margin.

The title race is over, it has been over for some time now and we all know that and there is a wide variety of opinion whether it is good for English football or is it ruining the game etc.

Well, I personally think it is great for the English game and also great for Arsenal and here is why.

When Man City won the league two seasons ago they raised the bar to an extraordinary level, they took the title amassing an incredible 100 points, the first team to ever achieve that. The gap to second was 19 points and the gap to Liverpool was a staggering 25 points.

I recall watching a program on Sky Sports, I cannot remember which specific one but the pundits all agreed that City was so far ahead of all their rivals and will dominate the game for a generation.

Well, they certainly did last year, winning an unprecedented domestic treble but one thing else happened and that was Liverpool raised their game in response to City’s achievements, they reduced that 25 point deficit to just two and have kicked on yet again this season. So much for City dominating the game for a generation.

I am not sure Liverpool would have achieved what they have done so far this season if it was not for Man City.

Clubs will respond to what Liverpool have done this season, maybe it will be City next season that challenge or maybe it will be Chelsea, Man Utd, Tottenham or even Arsenal. But take it to the bank, there will be a challenge.

That is why I feel it is good for the English game, including Arsenal. Clubs know they simply must raise their game to be competitive.

It may sound ridiculous to suggest Arsenal will be title challengers anytime soon but who would have thought that when Liverpool was finishing 25 points behind City?

So, yes, it may be boring and Arsenal’s records may be in danger of falling to the Reds but there is no point in wallowing in self-pity, instead the club has to respond to the challenge Liverpool have laid down.