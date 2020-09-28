Liverpool show their dominance in 3-1 win over Arsenal

Liverpool were the deserved winners against Arsenal today, and our manager will have to consider ringing the changes before returning on Thursday to take them on in the Carabao Cup.

Mikel Arteta’s line-up already had me worried, with the team setup too defensively for my liking, but after the FA Cup and Community Shield successes, who could argue over the selection.

The game started as you would expect, Arsenal allowing Liverpool to dominate possession while we worked hard to keep our organisation and wait for mistakes.

The team was set out to do just this, and we soaked up the pressure for the opening 25 minutes, and the mistake came.

Alexandre Lacazette opened the scoring thanks to a couple of deflections off the Liverpool back-line, and the Frenchman tapped home past Allison.

That lead was extremely short-lived however as Mohamed Salah raced down the right and in behind the defence to force a save from Leno, but Sadio Mane was there to clean up the rebound.

The next goal wasn’t long after the equaliser, and all of a sudden, not only are we completely on the backfoot, but we are now behind less than 10 minutes after taking the lead.

Andy Robertson gets into the box to fire home past Leno, and we now look like we need to cling on just to make it to the break with only a one-goal deficit.

From what I could see, absolutely nothing was changed at the break, and the game continued as it was.

We waited for more mistakes from our rivals, but we were clinging on for our lives.

That mistake did come however, and had our goalscorer from the first-half had kept his scoring boots on, we could have been level, deserved or not.

That was our last real chance to get back into the tie, and you have to give the Reds credit for their dominant display, and ability to freeze Aubameyang out of the game.

The hosts were not done however, and Diogo Jota made up for missing from around 8 yards out by scoring in the dying minutes of the match to kill the game off.

Does the result give Arsenal a reality check or was this sort of result a given at Anfield?

Patrick