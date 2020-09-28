Liverpool show their dominance in 3-1 win over Arsenal

Liverpool were the deserved winners against Arsenal today, and our manager will have to consider ringing the changes before returning on Thursday to take them on in the Carabao Cup.
Mikel Arteta’s line-up already had me worried, with the team setup too defensively for my liking, but after the FA Cup and Community Shield successes, who could argue over the selection.
The game started as you would expect, Arsenal allowing Liverpool to dominate possession while we worked hard to keep our organisation and wait for mistakes.
The team was set out to do just this, and we soaked up the pressure for the opening 25 minutes, and the mistake came.
Alexandre Lacazette opened the scoring thanks to a couple of deflections off the Liverpool back-line, and the Frenchman tapped home past Allison.
That lead was extremely short-lived however as Mohamed Salah raced down the right and in behind the defence to force a save from Leno, but Sadio Mane was there to clean up the rebound.
The next goal wasn’t long after the equaliser, and all of a sudden, not only are we completely on the backfoot, but we are now behind less than 10 minutes after taking the lead.
Andy Robertson gets into the box to fire home past Leno, and we now look like we need to cling on just to make it to the break with only a one-goal deficit.
From what I could see, absolutely nothing was changed at the break, and the game continued as it was.
We waited for more mistakes from our rivals, but we were clinging on for our lives.
That mistake did come however, and had our goalscorer from the first-half had kept his scoring boots on, we could have been level, deserved or not.
That was our last real chance to get back into the tie, and you have to give the Reds credit for their dominant display, and ability to freeze Aubameyang out of the game.
The hosts were not done however, and Diogo Jota made up for missing from around 8 yards out by scoring in the dying minutes of the match to kill the game off.
Does the result give Arsenal a reality check or was this sort of result a given at Anfield?
Patrick
wtf was the back three doing with those passes!!!
well immediately i saw lacazette through on goal with Alison i wanted him to score but knowing him so well i felt he was always going to flop it and he didn’t disappoint
I said to my friends when he went through on goal for the second time that he is most likely to miss it again before i was done with my statement he already delivered.
This guy have not been able to hit 20+ goals in a season for a reason. It’s not his form it is who he is.
I can’t see Auba missing both chances missing one is forgivable but twice is a reality check
And is leno not seeing his team mate and knowing where they are on the pitch he always have to touch the ball so many times inviting pressure on himself. And i don’t understand why people will want to go at Anfield and play with them with the midfield of who? Enelny and xhaka……cebelos did more than both with less time on pitch… please is xhaka a cm,dm or Am
Poor tactics and line up, i wonder why arteta chose to start david luiz and elneny,
I only watched the second half of the game but elneny was OK in the second half
Elneny wasn’t the problem.
Was Elneny the problem? Was he the reason Laca missed two sitters? Or was he the reason Willian didn’t track back to mark Robertson for the second goal?
ENNY are you sure you watched the match sir, David Luiz had a good game, Lacazette caused us the match.
I’m surprised too though, is that people watch ball and just choose to tear down players they dislike or what?
Luiz was our best defender tonight
Those to where never the reason we lost please. Liverpool were miles better than entire Arsenal squad. Play Ceballos from the start we all will complain. Do u we expect to go to Anfiled and dominate thier midfield with which players in our kitty? We lost to a better team simple. We should be looking to get Partey and Aoaur to make us competitive going forward.
Completely agree! We will have a similar season to last with this midfield. Fix it or end this season mid table again..
Really you weren’t expecting him to throw Gabriel to Liverpool’s attack this early are you?
There’s no issue with selecting Luiz..Hell even Luiz was our best defender.
Tierney got turned by Salah and wasn’t his usual stubborn self.
Holding? Just another overrated English lad like some of us know.
Bellerin? Caught sleeping for the first two goals very poor alongside Willian. So if you’re being fair, only Luiz still looked solid among all selected defenders today.
Don’t even get me started on AMN😒😒
I’ve kept quiet while fans were talking about not selling him.
We shouldy snapped that 20M and ran off.
He’s just another one that’s inconsistent
All true! Some week performances all over the pitch and was shocked at the stats at half time. Took me back to Emery days. The fact we couldn’t win many 50/50s was evident of the determination of Liverpool. We were too passive. Again!
Fans should put things in perspective. no need for the knee jerk approach. when the same Holding played against Liverpool in the community shield, he was not overrated right? teams loose games. they bounce back. All strikers miss seaters. even Messi misses a times. at the end of the day, it is just 3 points. support the team. this is game 3 for goodness sake. They still have 35 league games to play before the end of the season.
I hope that’s the last of Lacazette in the center. Put Aubameyang there as he’s too old for the wings.
Elneny and Xhaka have no idea how to play the ball forward. Ceballos opened their defense and played through their midfield with so much ease.
Leno needs to parry shots much better.
My point exactly, no idea, no idea to break out from liverpool high press, no idea to throw forward passes, when ceballos came in, we were far better goin forward
The gap between both teams is very huge like Arteta used to say.
The whole team were poor, as long as we keep losing the midfield battle, our attackers will be useless on the pitch.
Lacazette basically cost us a point in this game, but it’s not time to start playing blame game. Liverpool are yet to lose at Anfield for the past 3 years in the league.
So there’s no shame there..
Now on to adding players.
P.S: If we sell Lacazette and AMN, I won’t lose any sleep.
Lacazette constantly do this every season.
AMN is just a utility player, Elneny too.
These are guys that could fetch a small fees piled to a chunk, because at the end they’re players that won’t be getting game time when we get our midfield targets and they’re still at the club
Liverpool show their superiority. They deserve the win. Arsenal shouldn’t drop the ball after todays game. A better improved second half. We need to sort that midfield out. I m thinking Hossem Aouar is even more vital to the team right now. Klopp finally gets one over Arteta.
The Arteta project continues and its a gradual process..
Oh, Lacazette misses were costly after all….
Holding was solid today, he was composed and confident.
Are you a Spuds fan or Holdings mum?
Aouar and partey are a must acquisition for arsenal now
Vardy is better than Aubameyang and Lacazette combined, not starting Ceballos was a stupid decision from Arteta and if you think otherwise then you are not wise! Lest I forget, Pepe is a massive flop! I call it already…
Vardy better than aubamayang 🤣🤣🤣🤣
Oh boy here we go with the reactionary fan, Vardy is better than Aubameyang.
On the other hand, it would’ve sense to start Ceballos but then again playing Elneny makes sense from a tactical point.
Elneny was meant to mark and provide cover for the defense so you can’t fault Arteta for selecting. Truth just remains the truth we’ve all known, Liverpool are miles ahead of us and there was no way we could’ve gone toe to toe with them given our midfield options
Another Spuds fan or Vardys’ mum now!
I liked the 4 at the back in the second half.
With Auba in the center with 2 fast wingers we can finally play the Arsenal style we all want to see.
Laca cost us the match with his terrible miss when the match was still 2-1. A point would have been better.
Well we or miles behind loserpool can’t defend can’t attack and we or finished in this transfer window no more players or coming here and don’t believe Eddie wot he says arsenal or not bring more players here
I’ve told you, if you’re ready, pit your money where your mouth is, if not you might as well stop attacking my own opinions.
We are bringing in players, particle Aouar, if you believe Arsenal ain’t gone do that, put your money where your mouth is
*particularly*
I’m sorry to say that your grammar and invisible punctuation made your post virtually impossible to read
Aouar and Partey make it happen! And VAR takes a night off at Anfield as it usually does unless Liverpool need it. Improvement needed!
We are in for another Emery if we don’t improve our midfield
liv has learned their lesson. instead of quick passes into the box, they pushed in long balls to the far post. just this small tweak managed to leave our defence confused and panic. we should anticipate future opponents to take the same approach.
on the plus side, we were more lively in the second half. there’s a lesson for Arteta here and that is to not use the same tactic against big teams. our overly cautious approach has penalized our cohesion and confidence when going forward.
you can see things getting a little better when Dani came on. If aouar deal goes dark, I would love to see more Dani Elneny partnership.
I’ll remind Eddie, Jon and their friends…
Continue playing those small team tactics against big teams in EPL and you’ll continue losing 100% of the time.
Nothing to do with skills.
Just loser tactics.
Now that you’ve made your statement properly and it is *you’ll* and not *we’ll*, can you now go back to supporting Spurs?
Take off the mask Emery, we know it’s you.
You were expecting us to go toe to toe with our midfield options?
Or you’re being mad because Kolasinac your fav didn’t make it?
Part 1
Shall we expect that arsenal right now can compete for 90mins against liverpool? Dont get carried away with the good work, dont let it blind you. We are still on the road to where we need to get to. MA first season is going to be as much about learning who remains and who doesnt.
Our squad is not at the level of Liverpool so to see us in the game for 88mins is a great encouragement. We now need to add that extra level.
Only when cellabos came on did we see more meaningful runs from our forward line. It’s why we are chasing the likes of Auour mode players, I for one hope we get one this window.
Once we have that type of threat, liverpool wont dominate the procession because our mid line can break better on them, and so they will be less forward press.
Still a long way to go. Whilst we are trying to sell sokratis ozil chambers +, liverpool have a squad without baggage – meaning we are restriction in evoling our squad. This is where we are on our path.
Bad starting lineup from Arteta it has to be said. I know those who dont like him will jump on him for this and try to say he’s no good now, but I hope he learns from this if anything. As we already knew, we DESPERATELY need midfielders. And not just Aouar looking at that performance. We simply dont have the quality players to play out of any type of pressure, which is exactly why Mikel wants some new players. Auba couldve worked much harder today much of 1st half was Tierney vs everyone. Leno is inferior to Emi lets just get that out of the way and not beat around the bush and even tho we made money off of Emi we downgraded and its noticeable. It’s not all doom and gloom, this is the best team in England, but we have to step up at some point!! Way too many years we just dont compete in away matches against the big sides so i dont accept that Liverpool are just that good….
agree we should go and PLAY like a big team….Even though that this time aroud we were battered like under Emery
We were not sorry
Very frustrating to watch.
Most of the comments are just picking on certain players. These are players they usually have a negative bias for. I can imagine if it was Kola that Salah turned like that to setup liverpool first goal. What about the second goal that Willian refused to track Robertson. But no, everything is Bellerin and Elneny’s fault…lol.
And I tell these guys that Luiz is our best defender. Continue arguing.
And when Mari comes back, expect him to partner Luiz in defence.
Laca misses showed us that we should have attacked them instead of parking the bus….
My team for Thursday night.
Just wanna see how our defenders will be performing.
Leno
Saliba – Gabriel – Holding
Niles – Torreira – Ceballos – Tierney
Saka – Aubameyang – Willian
Torreira will hopefully be gone by Thursday tbh…
Part2
On the game, alisson was brilliant against Laca when on one on one.. for once let’s give goalkeepers credit then maon about the striker. It’s about that moment. Laca shot at goal, if the keeper was even 2 yards further back that’s a goal. Top keepers make a difference.
Tierney, as much as I love him. EPL is a different animal to Scottish football, we dont always need to punt the ball when playing it out is the preferred option. But hes young and adapting and I have no issues with that.
William broke the tactics and didnt track back Robertson. This was the key moment for me, no other moment until then did we loss discipline.
For me I learnt alot. I feel like we are still 5 players short.
Considering Nelson, willock, ESR are all meant to be out for loan and we need to sell 4 (my list – chambers, sokratis, kos, ozil) Il still say over this window, jan window and the next summer we should be able to bring in partey, auour, striker, left forward.
This free’s up Auba to play in the middle with a natural left forward whilst offering other options with Laca as CF, auour partey and cellabos as a midfield option alongside other options that include Xhaka
The other striker option to purchase would be a like for like for Eddie.
I rate Eddie but I cant see him getting goals this season playing in his current role in this squad.
We need a young talent who can do it and show he will push and eventually replace Auba.
This is my make up of what’s needed, so saying that, today’s performance was a good sign of what MA can do with the current crop, I just hope he and us get the squad we deserve.
Lacazette need to go, Leno is just too average or what do you call a keeper that cant hold onto the ball, bellerin should be sold he has never been a good defender, Ceballos changed the match with his dribbling and his passing. Am never going to forgive Lacazette.
Calm down and take it easy on Lacazette😂😂😂
Not an unexpected result but we gave it a go. A long way behind Liverpool in ability by some players. Bellerin, Xhaka, Elnenny, Holding and AMN were shown up by their deficienies. AMN at least has an excuse, he isnt a left back or left of midfield. Our midfield at the highest level especially when it is filled with totally average xhaka and Elnenny is not capable of this level of football. Holding is not cabable of playing out from the back against the high press. It will at least put it into perspective where we are for those who thought, foolishly we are totle contenders. We are not anywhere near title contenders, at least for now.
I hope also we all see xhaka will not get us the top 4, a midfield trio of Aouar, Partey and ceballos might. Arteta got his subs spot on. But question marks over pepe. Last season I said Zaha was better, I was almost crucified. Laca cost us the match today. Leno’s footwork and setpieces saving is very shaky. Our back passes were comical. I was more confident with martinez. He was very vocal, coordinated defense properly.
There are more than just question marks over Pepe. This guy is truly a one trick pony. And the trick never even worked in teh first place in England… He’s a serious concern and we will take a massive loss when selling him. Huge, huge mistake we made last summer signing him. Let’s just cut to the chase there.
We keep signing one player every season, even when our team needs serious reenforcing.
Is Leno a mute? Why doesn’t he communicates his defenders. I blame him for the 3rd goal.
We had lot of sloppy performance today and congrats to klop for bringing a tactic that almost completely nullify arsenal threats, the wb and wingers were closed up no opportunity to create from there and the 2 chances created from midfield our strikers wasted them, we loss to our attackers inefeciencies, kudos to defence