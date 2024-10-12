Liverpool star admits Arsenal is one of the clubs they have to get a result against

Liverpool is aiming to stay in the Premier League title race alongside Arsenal and Manchester City.

The Reds finished as the third-best team in the league last season, and new manager Arne Slot has made a strong start since taking over from Jurgen Klopp this campaign.

The Dutchman has led Liverpool to the top of the league standings, though many believe they have yet to face a major test, which will change after the international break.

One of their upcoming opponents is Arsenal, and goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher has emphasised the importance of securing crucial results in the weeks ahead.

While speaking ahead of a tough run of games, the Irish goalie said, as quoted by Mirror Football:

“We need to be ambitious, we definitely have the quality within the squad to challenge for a title. It’s easy saying that – you need to obviously back it up. If we want to compete we need to be on a similar level to them [City and Arsenal] and keep these performances up and, most importantly, keep the results up.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Liverpool will be difficult opponents for us to face, just like they will find us very hard to beat.

However, we still have enough talent to make them suffer and earn all the points in the game.

