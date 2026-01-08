Liverpool star admits they have to get a result against Arsenal

Cody Gakpo has emphasised the importance of Liverpool securing a positive result when they face Arsenal at the Emirates this evening. The Dutch forward acknowledges that, despite a difficult season, this fixture offers the Reds an opportunity to regain momentum and challenge one of the league’s strongest sides.

Liverpool seeks a response at the Emirates

Liverpool have struggled for consistency this term, yet they possess the quality to trouble Arsenal, as demonstrated in the reverse fixture, where they secured a victory over the Gunners. Gakpo anticipates a fiercely competitive encounter, with both teams expected to contest every area of the pitch. While Arsenal are aiming to maintain its title push, Liverpool views the match as a chance to rebuild confidence and showcase their capabilities.

Securing a result at a challenging ground such as the Emirates would provide a significant boost for Liverpool. Although the team has undergone major changes to its key personnel since last season, Gakpo stresses that the squad continues to work towards establishing cohesion and form. A heavy defeat, on the other hand, would be a setback for both morale and the supporters who have followed the team through a transitional period.

Gakpo highlights the stakes

Speaking ahead of the match, Gakpo told Liverpoolfc.com, “[It’s] a very big game. I think the game itself is very big, but regarding our situation as well, it’s a big game for us to show what we can do.

“We try to do that the whole season and sometimes it worked and sometimes it didn’t. But I think [with] the situation we are in it really has to work in this game. In some [different] ways it’s a big game.”

His comments emphasise the dual significance of the fixture: it is not only a contest against one of the league’s top sides, but also a crucial moment for Liverpool to demonstrate their progress amid a period of transition. The team will be looking to balance resilience with attacking intent as they aim to make a statement on a high-profile stage.