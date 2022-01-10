Liverpool star confirmed as missing two-legged EFL Cup tie with Arsenal

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara will play no part of the EFL Cup tie with Arsenal, which will take place over the next 10 days.

The clash was initially meant to kick off at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday, only for a number of positive cases of Coronavirus in the Reds camp to postpone the initial first leg. The tie will now begin at Anfield on Thursday, with the return leg now to be played in north London on January 20.

The delay will be of no help to Thiago however, who will miss at least the coming weeks according to Football.London, who are reading into Jurgen Klopp’s comments denying reports that the player will remain out for the remainder of the season.

Despite forcing our match on Thursday to be rearranged, Liverpool were able to field a side to take on Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup this weekend without issue, with two senior goalkeepers in the squad, when they insisted they had none of their four senior options available just days earlier.

I’m not sure whether the Merseyside club did some dirty tricks to get our match delayed, but I do know that they will miss Thiago for our semi-final clash, but we will still need to be at our best to overcome our rivals to reach the final regardless.

We also need to pick ourselves up after a terrible display against Nottingham Forest on Sunday, which may be the bigger challenge.

Patrick

The Just Arsenal Show

Dan Smith talks about knife crime in London, No More Red, and doing things ‘The Arsenal Way’