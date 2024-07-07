Liverpool and England star gives Arteta food for thought about selling Aaron Ramsdale

Arsenal has been warned about the repercussions of releasing Aaron Ramsdale this summer. Following David Raya’s arrival, Aaron Ramsdale spent most of the 2023–24 season warming the Arsenal bench, leading many to assume he would leave Arsenal given that he’s too talented to be a No. 2.

Given how talented a custodian he is, Liverpool star Trent Alexander Arnold’s comments on the Gunners keeper may have simply hinted at why Arsenal would have been better off keeping Rambo or not allowing him to move to a main rival, as there is speculation that he’s leaving. The right-back’s claims make it clear that he has tremendous regard for our goalkeeper.

“He’s really good with his feet. As you can see under pressure, he’s really good, even the pass to (Eberechi) Eze,” Alexander-Arnold said on England’s official channels while watching a clip of Ramsdale in training

“I’m looking at the technique more and more on the pass. He doesn’t take a touch afterwards. The shape of his body, it’s like that cat meme with a cat taking a free-kick.

“Rammers is my boy I back him to the death. Incredible goalkeeper and incredible guy.”

Trent is a defender who has played with one of the best goalkeepers, Alisson Becker, so he should have an idea of what a great goalkeeper is. Keeping Ramsdale would have been excellent for Arsenal, but I doubt it will happen. That being said, hopefully they will not allow him to join a direct rival, such as Liverpool. Not long ago, it was believed that Liverpool’s new manager, Arne Slot, is a Ramsdale fan. None of those transfer claims have materialised, but who knows? Trent’s comments could give the Reds some transfer ideas.

Maybe Aaron Ramsdale will come back rejuvenated from Germany (especially if he brings home a medal) and be ready to wait for his chance to win his spot back from David Raya? I hope so!

Peter Rix

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.