Liverpool star insists they are not thinking about Arsenal in the title race

Liverpool is undoubtedly keeping a close eye on the Premier League title race, with Arsenal continuing to apply pressure at the top of the table.

Although the Reds require just six more points to secure the title, Arsenal have been the one team to consistently challenge their dominance this season. The Gunners have provided stern competition throughout the campaign, ensuring that Liverpool has not had an easy path to the top.

In recent weeks, Arsenal have dropped points in the league, largely as a result of shifting their focus towards success in the UEFA Champions League. Nevertheless, their domestic form for the majority of the season has been commendable, and many neutrals would acknowledge the role they have played in keeping the title race competitive and compelling.

As the season enters its final phase, Mikel Arteta’s side is expected to continue pushing Liverpool until the very end. Despite the mounting pressure, Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai insists that his team are not overly concerned with Arsenal’s progress and remains focused on its own objectives.

As cited by the Liverpool Echo, Szoboszlai stated:

“I think it’s very important to be just calm, focus on Leicester [and] don’t even think about what Arsenal does.

You have to focus on yourself because it is in your own hand and you have to be happy that it is only in your hand [and] you don’t have to focus on other teams to lose or draw.”

His comments reflect the mindset within the Liverpool camp, a focus on self-discipline, consistency, and remaining in control of their own fate, rather than relying on other teams to falter.

While Arsenal may need to drop further points for Liverpool to clinch the title sooner, the Reds are determined to concentrate on their performances.

Arsenal’s efforts have undoubtedly made it more difficult for Liverpool to wrap up the title early, and it comes as no surprise that the Merseyside club have had to work hard to reach this stage. However, from the perspective of the Gunners, the focus remains on finishing the season strongly, regardless of how it impacts Liverpool’s title ambitions.