Liverpool star makes an interesting Arsenal admission

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has revealed that he regularly watched Arsenal’s matches while growing up in Brazil.

The Brazilian shot-stopper has established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in world football, consistently demonstrating his exceptional ability between the posts. His performances have made him a key figure for both Liverpool and the Brazilian national team.

Brazil has a deep-rooted football culture, and many of its top players now play in the Premier League. As a result, matches from the competition are widely broadcast in the country, with many fans following English football closely. However, during Alisson’s childhood, Premier League matches were not as readily available to Brazilian audiences as they are today.

Alisson has named Thierry Henry as his favourite pundit, largely due to the fact that he watched the Arsenal legend during his formative years. The former striker was a key figure for the Gunners in the early 2000s, a period when Arsenal matches were among the few Premier League games broadcast in Brazil.

Alisson said, as quoted by Mirror Sport:

“I think I would have to say Thierry, legend. When I was growing up, I watched a lot of Arsenal in the early 2000s when he was playing. So, it was the only team that was showing on the TV in Brazil.”

Henry remains one of Arsenal’s greatest-ever players, having won multiple honours with the club and cementing his place as an icon in football history. His style of play, leadership, and goal-scoring ability won over countless fans, not just in England but worldwide.

It is intriguing that Alisson singled him out as his favourite, given Henry’s strong association with Arsenal. While the Liverpool goalkeeper has not publicly stated any personal allegiance to the Gunners, his admiration for Henry and the Arsenal team of that era suggests he may have had a soft spot for the club while growing up.