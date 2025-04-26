Liverpool star rates Arsenal man a harder opponent than Rodri

Liverpool star Alexis Mac Allister has rated Declan Rice above Rodri as he assessed the midfielders he has come up against.

The Argentinian is regarded as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League and he is helping the Reds to close in on another league crown this term. Liverpool are in good form and are set to be crowned champions tomorrow, so Mac Allister has faced the best of the best midfielders since he arrived in England.

He first played for Brighton before moving to Anfield and has competed against the top clubs in the country.

In a Sky Sports special posted on their X account, the Argentinian was asked to rate the top three among Moises Caicedo, Rice and Rodri based on how difficult they have been as opponents to him.

“The main thing I am going to say here is physically, the hardest part against these players, I would put Caicedo first,” Mac Allister explained. While placing Rice second, he added, “He is very complete, on and off the ball he is really, really good.”

Mac Allister continued, “It does not mean that I do not rate Rodri, it is the complete opposite, I think he earned the Ballon d’Or, for example. He is a fantastic player but he is not the hardest opponent because he is never on the ball. He always plays one or two touches, so you cannot even get near him. If you ask me who is the better player, I would say Rodri but the toughest player to play against is Moi Caicedo.”

Rice is certainly considered one of the best midfielders in the world and most people will rate him highly in their opinion.