Liverpool star ‘sick to death’ with Arsenal comparisons

Liverpool’s Andrew Robertson has heaped praise on his international counterpart Kieran Tierney, labelling him as ‘special’, before admitting that he is ‘sick to death’ of being compared to him.

The duo are amongst Scotland’s best players, and may give their international boss a headache when it comes to picking his best team, but the pair have previously played in the same team, with one playing behind the other in a back five.

The pair came up against each other this week, with Tierney’s side coming out on top, but the Liverpool defender is fed up of being compared to his rival.

‘I’ve spoken to KT before and I think we’re both sick to death of the comparisons,’ Robertson told the Lockdown Tactics podcast.

‘He is a fantastic player. I watch him a lot and he’s excellent at what he does. He’s had his injury problems but he’s back now and looks really fit and special.

‘What would I do [if I was Scotland manager]? I honestly don’t know. That’s up to the manager.

‘There’s a few ways of doing it. We’re just two players playing at a good level. Maybe it’s a conundrum for managers but there’s ways of doing it.’

Both defenders are thoroughly impressing in the Premier League, and while it is only Tierney’s first season in England, he is already looking like a steal for the price paid to Celtic.

The duo obviously draw comparisons due to their nationality, but they are not the same player despite both being left-backs, and I can’t help but believe we have the better all-round player.

