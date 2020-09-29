Liverpool star tests positive for Covid19 should we be worried?

Liverpool’s Thiago Alcantara has tested positive for Covid19, reports the Mail Online. This news comes after the midfielder missed Arsenal’s Premier League game against the Reds.

The Spanish midfielder had missed the game with what Jurgen Klopp described as “not fit enough”.

The Reds didn’t need him to beat Mikel Arteta’s men, but should Arsenal be worried now?

While he didn’t play the game, he had trained with his teammates prior to that match and he may have infected those who played.

The Reds have not disclosed if any other player has the virus at the moment and it also remains unclear if the team has been tested after the game.

The Premier League will still carry out routine tests before the next round of games and we have to be hopeful that no Liverpool player who featured in that game has caught the virus.

Arteta was the first high-profile Premier League player or official who caught the virus in March.

Because of that, Arsenal’s rescheduled game against Manchester City was postponed.

The Spaniard has since recovered from the virus and he will be hoping that none of his players is affected by Thiago’s diagnosis.