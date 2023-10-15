Liverpool star wants to play in midfield with Arsenal man

Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold has expressed his excitement about the prospect of playing in a midfield trio alongside Arsenal’s Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham.

Rice and Bellingham are expected to be regular starters for the England national team, and Trent has also featured in midfield for Gareth Southgate’s side recently.

This trio consists of world-class players who can significantly strengthen any team in the middle of the field. Having them play together would undoubtedly make England a team to watch in any match.

The current England midfield is in excellent form, boasting a wealth of talent in their pool.

Trent was asked about the prospect of playing alongside Rice and Bellingham and said, as quoted by Football London:

“I mean, it’s something I would hope for as a player.

“To have a midfield like that would be…I mean, we haven’t seen what it could potentially bring. I think, on paper, it’s a midfield that’s very exciting.

“Declan [Rice] has been doing amazing things that he has done for years, and then Jude [Bellingham], I don’t need to speak much about what he’s doing. So to potentially be in midfield with those two is something I could see working.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Rice has been one of England’s best players for several seasons and his start to life at the Emirates means he will continue to get called up to the England national team.

His next step would be for him to win a trophy for club and country and that could happen sooner than expected.

