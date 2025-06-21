Liverpool steps up interest to beat Arsenal to Golden Boot winner

Arsenal’s pursuit of a new striker continues to dominate headlines, but they could be at risk of missing out on Victor Osimhen, with Liverpool now stepping up their efforts to bring the Nigerian to the Premier League. While the Gunners remain focused on finalising a deal for either Benjamin Sesko or Viktor Gyokeres, Osimhen has emerged as a priority target for another top English club.

Osimhen, Gyokeres and Sesko are all regarded as top-tier forwards who would add significant quality to Arsenal’s attacking options. Among sections of the fanbase, there is a clear preference for Osimhen, given his proven record at the highest level. Despite this, Arsenal have yet to progress any talks for the Napoli striker since the season ended.

Liverpool Pushes Ahead in Osimhen Race

While Arsenal continue to work on its primary options, Liverpool appears to have accelerated their negotiations for Osimhen. According to Tuttomercatoweb via Juve FC, the Reds have submitted a proposal to Napoli that could prove difficult to refuse. The reported offer includes both Darwin Nunez and Federico Chiesa in exchange for the Nigerian forward.

Napoli are believed to hold a strong interest in the two Liverpool players, making this a potentially appealing package. If the Italian side agrees to the deal, Osimhen could soon be leading the line at Anfield, strengthening Liverpool’s attacking unit ahead of the new campaign.

Arsenal Risk Missing Out Due to Delay

Arsenal’s transfer strategy has so far centred around Gyokeres and Sesko, but negotiations for both players have faced complications. Should these difficulties persist, the Gunners might be forced to reconsider their stance on Osimhen. However, by the time that happens, Liverpool could have already secured an agreement, leaving Arsenal without a chance to enter the race effectively.

With the transfer window moving quickly, timing is essential. Osimhen’s future appears to be heading toward Merseyside unless Arsenal act decisively and reopen talks. As it stands, the opportunity to sign one of the world’s most prolific forwards may soon slip through their grasp.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

