Liverpool succeed in postponing Arsenal clash

Liverpool requested that the EFL Cup semi-final clash with Arsenal be postponed, and it has now been accepted.
The Reds request came after an increased number of positive cases emerged, including all four senior goalkeepers and manager Jurgen Klopp.
It has now been confirmed by the EFL that tomorrow’s fixture will now be moved, and we will now play our home leg after next week’s clash at Anfield, changing the dynamic of the tie.
🚨 Our Carabao Cup Semi Final first leg fixture against Liverpool on Thursday 6 January has been postponed
Read more here 👇
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 5, 2022
As you can imagine, the news hasn’t gone down well in some circles in north London.
In a campaign where we were forced to start against Brentford despite a number of Covid cases, Leyton Orient and Tottenham had Cup games forced off due to the virus only to be expelled without rearranging fixtures, Liverpool are deemed to be getting better treatment.
I’m not wholly convinced this decision us in line with how others have been treated, but feel we’re bound to lose out somehow.
We’ve been more favourable thus far when it comes to Coronavirus absences, and hope we do not sure have any key absences for the crucial tie after the delay.
Patrick
THE JUST ARSENAL SHOW – Dan Smith has a rant over Arteta and ‘Players Welfare”
5 CommentsAdd a Comment
yep they suffer and now gain an advantage imo
it is actually a blessing in disguise because we now have the advantage in the second leg (playing at home)….
They can still play Shrewsbury on Sunday though…
Well Shrewsbury are easy meat compared with us….oh hang on 🤔
This is pure nonsense!! These fixtures are already jampacked, why piling up matches, Covid is an unfortunate incident, but that should not be an excuse to hold a competition down. What if Arsenal now have alot of cases by the postponed date and now also file for postponement too?
The same Liverpool will manage to play their FA CUP match this weekend but had to postpone Arsenal fixture, I guess they’re scared of being massacred by our Red-hot youngsters.