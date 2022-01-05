Liverpool succeed in postponing Arsenal clash

Liverpool requested that the EFL Cup semi-final clash with Arsenal be postponed, and it has now been accepted.

The Reds request came after an increased number of positive cases emerged, including all four senior goalkeepers and manager Jurgen Klopp.

It has now been confirmed by the EFL that tomorrow’s fixture will now be moved, and we will now play our home leg after next week’s clash at Anfield, changing the dynamic of the tie.

🚨 Our Carabao Cup Semi Final first leg fixture against Liverpool on Thursday 6 January has been postponed Read more here 👇 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 5, 2022

As you can imagine, the news hasn’t gone down well in some circles in north London.

In a campaign where we were forced to start against Brentford despite a number of Covid cases, Leyton Orient and Tottenham had Cup games forced off due to the virus only to be expelled without rearranging fixtures, Liverpool are deemed to be getting better treatment.

I’m not wholly convinced this decision us in line with how others have been treated, but feel we’re bound to lose out somehow.

We’ve been more favourable thus far when it comes to Coronavirus absences, and hope we do not sure have any key absences for the crucial tie after the delay.

Patrick

