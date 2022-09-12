Liverpool threaten to steal target Arsenal tried to sign this summer

Liverpool are claimed to be eyeing a potential swap deal with Aston Villa which would see Douglas Luiz and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain move in opposing directions, in what would be a blow to Arsenal.

The Gunners are believed to have tried with two offers to sign the Brazilian midfielder in the final week of the summer window, and the latest report in the Mirror claims that he could now end up in Liverpool.

The Reds are claimed to be eyeing the midfielder for a January move, when he would have just six months remaining on his current contract, while the offer of the Ox moving the opposite way could pribe tempting.

We know all too well of the talent Oxlade-Chamberlain possesses, but his plight is his continuing injury issues.

Hopefully Villa will have no interest in the offer to get us back in touch with our own potential deal, although come January, we may have assessed there is other more pressing needs.

Patrick

