Liverpool urged to make a move for Arsenal target

Darren Bent has urged Liverpool to make a move for Arsenal target, David Raya as they continue to struggle with their backup goalkeeper.

Raya was Arsenal’s target to replace Emiliano Martinez this summer after the Argentinean secured a move to Aston Villa.

But the Gunners failed to get Brentford to sell with the Championship side making it clear to them that he is not for sale.

The Gunners have since moved for former Dijon man, Rúnar Alex Rúnarsson, but they still have interest in Raya.

Bent was speaking to Football Insider recently and he claimed that Liverpool has a goalkeeper problem and they need to fix it.

His comments come after the Reds were humbled 7-2 by Premier League side Aston Villa in their last league game.

Adrian had a shocking performance after his mistake led to the first goal being scored by the Villans.

Bent told Football Insider: “For me, I think it is an issue that they need to address. But where can you find a backup goalkeeper now?

“We are talking about the Premier League champions so it shouldn’t be that hard but where do you get a goalkeeper that is going to be happy coming into the team to play for six weeks until Allison comes back and then you’re back on the bench.

“It has to be a concern because they have seen firsthand what happens when you don’t have an adequate backup goalkeeper.

“The only one who I can think of as a potentially good back up goalkeeper is David Raya, maybe him.

“At the highest level now you can’t just rely on your one goalkeeper.