Liverpool urged to replace star player with Arsenal man

Liverpool has been told Bukayo Saka is one of the best replacements they can get for Mohamed Salah.

The Reds are struggling to get the Egyptian committed to a new deal and he might leave in the summer.

Salah has been arguably their most impactful player in the last few seasons and they need to replace the former Chelsea man.

It is hard to find a like-for-like replacement for him, but there are players who come close and one of them is Saka.

Former Tottenham and England number one, Paul Robinson has urged the title challengers to make a move for the England international.

He told Football Insider: “There is always a draw with Liverpool, especially when you see the relationship Jurgen Klopp has with his players. You can see his man-management skills. Who wouldn’t want to play for him?

“Liverpool are competing for every major honour. It is a big draw to play for that club right now.

“If they can finance a move for Saka, that would be the level of player they should be looking at to replace Salah if he left.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saka is arguably the most valuable player at Arsenal now and he is already playing for a top club.

Our rebuild has taken off and if we finish this season inside the top four, it would be a major step forward.

However, if we fall short, Saka could think about leaving the club and this will expose him to being enticed by Premier League rivals.

But it might be too early for him to move, which means Liverpool will struggle to sign him.

