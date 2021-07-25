Liverpool urged to switch targets and move for Arsenal’s up-and-coming youngster

Liverpool have been told by Kevin Phillips that they should be looking at Arsenal youngster Emile Smith Rowe instead of supposed target Jarrod Bowen.
The Reds are believed to be on the lookout for attacking options at present, knowing that both Mo Salah and Sadio Mane will both be leaving for the AFCON in early 2022.
While they are claimed to be eyeing a raid on West Ham for Bowen, Phillips doesn’t believe he is likely to be available, and seemingly believes it would be more likely to strike a deal with our club for ESR instead.
“He [Bowen] could be a good player for them,” Phillips told the Football Insider.
“It’s whether he will go there and play regularly for them. It could another Shaqiri situation.
“I don’t want to see that. Bowen is thriving at West Ham, he’s found a team where he can play regularly.
“If Liverpool want to sign a player like that, why don’t they go for someone like Emile Smith Rowe?
“He could be a very decent signing because I can’t see West Ham letting Bowen go.
“It’s clear Liverpool are looking for that kind of player but I don’t see it happening.”
I’m not entirely sure what planet Phillips is on to believe that Bowen would be more unavailable than Smith Rowe, who just signed a new deal at the Emirates, whilst picking up the illustrious number 10 shirt for Arsenal, with ESR knowing the importance of the history behind such a decision.
The 20 year-old is yet to enjoy a full season of first-team action, having only broken into the fold on Boxing Day some seven months ago, but while he has to still be ranked as up-and-coming, he is very much an integral part of our squad at present.
Emile is a key part of what Arsenal are trying to build, and even if Liverpool were to offer £100 Million, I don’t believe that the young player would want to leave north London given the choice.
In what world does West Ham’s Bowen appear less available than our new number 10?
Patrick
Stupid comment by Phillips, clearly with no connection and very little knowledge of ESR.
Like the author said, extended contract and handed number 10 jersey, ESR virtually impossible to pry away from Arsenal.
Phillips is solid midfielder and should stick to that, he should worry more about his club and pipe down.
Durand I’m pretty sure it was former Sunderland striker Kevin Phillips that said this and not Kalvin Phillips if that’s what you meant.
TBF I thought it was kelvin Philips also 😂
I stand corrected, thank you for clearing that up.
Ted lasso out Kev -second season
Shame it’s 30 mins a week 🙄
30 mins Dan 😳 I wish they would just fire up about 30 episodes at once 😂 I don’t think I’ve seen another TV show since Ted Lasso lol
@Durand no probs mate 👍
The arrogance of Pool fans epitomized by Michae Owen and their lack of respect for Arsenal is unbelievable.
Pool won their first EPL just 2 seasons ago and yet they think their the best football club ever
They won’t win 21/22 with their aging players. The ship has set sail already
I take your point but their record in the European Cup and the CL is something I envy.
Kevin Phillips (?) Not brightest spanner in the box is he. Is that the same ESR who literally just signed a 5 year contract