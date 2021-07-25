Liverpool urged to switch targets and move for Arsenal’s up-and-coming youngster

Liverpool have been told by Kevin Phillips that they should be looking at Arsenal youngster Emile Smith Rowe instead of supposed target Jarrod Bowen.

The Reds are believed to be on the lookout for attacking options at present, knowing that both Mo Salah and Sadio Mane will both be leaving for the AFCON in early 2022.

While they are claimed to be eyeing a raid on West Ham for Bowen, Phillips doesn’t believe he is likely to be available, and seemingly believes it would be more likely to strike a deal with our club for ESR instead.

“He [Bowen] could be a good player for them,” Phillips told the Football Insider.

“It’s whether he will go there and play regularly for them. It could another Shaqiri situation.

“I don’t want to see that. Bowen is thriving at West Ham, he’s found a team where he can play regularly.

“If Liverpool want to sign a player like that, why don’t they go for someone like Emile Smith Rowe?

“He could be a very decent signing because I can’t see West Ham letting Bowen go.

“It’s clear Liverpool are looking for that kind of player but I don’t see it happening.”

I’m not entirely sure what planet Phillips is on to believe that Bowen would be more unavailable than Smith Rowe, who just signed a new deal at the Emirates, whilst picking up the illustrious number 10 shirt for Arsenal, with ESR knowing the importance of the history behind such a decision.

The 20 year-old is yet to enjoy a full season of first-team action, having only broken into the fold on Boxing Day some seven months ago, but while he has to still be ranked as up-and-coming, he is very much an integral part of our squad at present.

Emile is a key part of what Arsenal are trying to build, and even if Liverpool were to offer £100 Million, I don’t believe that the young player would want to leave north London given the choice.

In what world does West Ham’s Bowen appear less available than our new number 10?

Patrick