Liverpool v Arsenal Confirmed Team News & Predicted Line-up

Arsenal travel to Anfield this evening to take on Liverpool, and will be boosted by the return of Kieran Tierney back into the side.

The Scottish international was a late exclusion against West Ham last weekend, having been named on the teamsheet, before being withdrawn shortly before kick off.

Tierney missed the midweek win over Leicester also, but is expected to go straight back into the team for the clash with the Premier League champions.

The match has come too soon for Sokratis, Cedric Soares and Emile Smith Rowe however, who are all expected to return to training within the next week.

We will also expect to have Pablo Mari back within the next fortnight, while Shkodran Mustafi and Calum Chambers are expected to return to full training inside the next month.

Gabriel Martinelli is still not expected to return to training until the end of the year according to Arsenal.com.

Predicted XI:

Leno
Holding Gabriel Tierney
Bellerin Xhaka Ceballos Maitland-Niles
Willian Lacazette Aubameyang

I could be wrong, but I feel as though Holding and Willian will get the nod for their respective roles in the team, while I wouldn’t be shocked to see Elneny drafted in to give extra cover to the defence.

Liverpool have their own injuries to contend with also, with the Mirror reporting that goalkeeper Allison and new signing Thiago Alcantara both having been absent from training this week.

Manager Jurgen Klopp also ruled out Jordan Henderson and Joel Matip from contention, while Joe Gomez only returned to training on Friday as reported by the Liverpool Echo’s Ian Doyle.

Who would you change from the predicted team to take on the Reds?

Patrick

  1. Bsquared Kuhepsion says:
    September 28, 2020 at 4:51 pm

    I don’t care which formation is being employed. I don’t care who makes the first eleven. All I wish is a win-any kind of win! Dirty, clean,bus parking, dominant and attractive, any way possible; I just want a win tonight. COYG

    1. AJ says:
      September 28, 2020 at 5:53 pm

      True mate… That’s how it should be. 3 points is 3 points and we should look at taking max points from every match and fight for it tooth and nail. More so when we want team to build winning mentality among players.

  2. Edu says:
    September 28, 2020 at 4:53 pm

    William Saliba is not injured I guess, so why is he not getting into our first team. No one seem to talk about that, if he is good the way we talked about him last season why then is he finding it difficult to be on the bench even if it is for Carabao Cup. I would prefer Terney Luiz and Gabriel at the back.

  3. Highbury Hero says:
    September 28, 2020 at 4:57 pm

    Predicted XI:

    Leno
    Holding Gabriel Tierney
    Bellerin Xhaka Ozil Maitland-Niles
    Willian Lacazette Aubameyang

  4. Howard says:
    September 28, 2020 at 4:57 pm

    Luiz should play

    Leno
    Holding Luiz Gabriel
    Bellerin Elneny Xhaka Tierney
    Pepe Laca Aub

    1. Godwin John says:
      September 28, 2020 at 5:20 pm

      What i understand is that the formation arsenal is using require only one of: David Luis, william saliba and Gabriel. But if arsenal play 4 4 2 then William saliba could feature. It is still work in progress. Up arsenal

  5. Mustapha Abdulmalik says:
    September 28, 2020 at 5:10 pm

    Lenon
    holding devid gebriel
    midnal-neils xhaka cebelos tieney
    willian laca auba
    wit dis, victory is our’s

  6. Iduma uchenna says:
    September 28, 2020 at 5:19 pm

    Holding Luis, Gabriel Bellerin xhaka Tierney ceballos lacazette Williams Aub.

  7. Wenger91 says:
    September 28, 2020 at 5:25 pm

    I hope that will be the formation, Niles was good the last time we played agains them.

  8. Stephan Luc Larose says:
    September 28, 2020 at 5:29 pm

    Tierney needs to play as a wing back and get into his proper position. Pepe made mince meat of VVD earlier this year and was excellent at the tail end of last year. Willian gives him some competition and fires him up, but Pepe is the better player and needs to put the pressure on Liverpool’s defense.

    Leno
    Holding Luiz Gabriel
    Bellerin Ceballos Xhaka AMN
    Pepe Lacazette Aubameyang

  9. Sue says:
    September 28, 2020 at 5:41 pm

    Of course we’re going to see Alisson!!
    And it wouldn’t surprise me if Thiago made an appearance at some point also….

    1. Sid says:
      September 28, 2020 at 5:48 pm

      Are you sure, Sue? I think their other keeper will face us, as unlike Alisson, he was present in a Liverpool side which beat us, last season. LOL!!

