Liverpool v Arsenal Confirmed Team News & Predicted XI for cup clash

Arsenal have been boosted by the return of two players since our loss to Liverpool on Monday, although whether any will be thrust into the first-team is yet to be known.

Our side will travel to Anfield for the second time this week after our 3-1 Premier League loss on Monday.

The teams are expected to rotate for the clash however, and we could well bring two members back into the side having returned to full training this week.

Cedric Soares and Sokratis are both back training with the first-team, and in contention to feature, and the former may well find himself given a shot.

Emile Smith Rowe has begun to integrate back into first-team training, while Calum Chambers and Shkodran Mustafi have also started to integrate, and are hoping to be back in full training following the international break.

Gabriel Martinelli remains ruled out until the end of the calendar year, but Pablo Mari is undergoing ‘light ball work’ and could well be back in full training in two weeks, Arsenal.com confirmed.

Liverpool on the other-hand will be without Thiago Alcantar who is self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19, as well as Kostas Tsimikas, Jordan Henderson, Joel Matip and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Predicted XI:

Runarsson

Holding Gabriel Tierney

Cedric Willock Elneny Saka

Pepe Nketiah Nelson

Considering the younger players who will be expected to draft into Liverpool’s line-up, I would expect us to have the better of this tie, but until we see the actual team your guess is as good as mine.

Are Arsenal’s second-string better than Liverpool’s?

Patrick