Liverpool v Arsenal Match Preview & Predicted Score

Arsenal will make the trip to Anfield today to take on Liverpool in the Premier League, with both sides arriving in top form.
Arsenal come into the tie on the back of four wins already this term, as well as the boost of having already picked up silverware in the Community Shield.
With wins over Fulham and West Ham in the league, and having beaten Leicester and Liverpool in other competitions, our side could arguably have the better form, but that will account for nothing tonight.
The Reds also come into the tie in red-hot fashion, having scored a whopping 13 goals in their last three matches, that number goes up to 20 if you include their friendly against Blackpool during the international break. Lower league sides Lincoln City were on the receiving end of seven of the 13 goals in League Cup in midweek, despite Liverpool rotating a number of squad players into the line-up.
Our defence will need to be at their best in order to stand a chance of a result tonight, and with only one goal conceded in our three matches, more of the same could well be enough.
With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the side, we will always have the chance to score goals, and he could well be the difference tonight.
As much as I would love to go all-in and predict a win, I feel the Community Shield result could well be repeated.
I’ll be going for a 1-1 scoreline, although am hoping that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang can add to the above and clinch all three points.
What are your predictions for tonight’s big game?
Patrick
I dont think were anywhere near liverpool yet.
But that’s why we love football look at Leicester yesterday who would have thought that.
Still I’m hoping we get something 1-1 will do me and I wont rule out a win either.
Just hope we show what were made of and whatever its ends as we have Thursday to prove ourselves again.
Our defence must be compact and stable to be resilient against the marauding Liverpool attack. We can hit them on the counter and I am sure MA will go with 343 formation. Realistically it should be a scoring draw and hers for an Arsenal win. Up the Gunners!
There can be little doubt that the absence of fans due to the Pandemic is a substantial lift for away teams.Annfield is probably the most severe challenge for visitors under normal circumstances with the Liverpool supporters deserving their excellent reputation which is worth a goal of a start.Without them, Liverpool are just “very good” but not invincible.Arteta has instilled real determination and resilience to the Arsenal side, and I have a gut feeling that we will manage to get at least one point from the match.
I hope we’re careful with our hands/arms, even sleeves tonight!! Who expected the barcodes to get something from that game yesterday? I certainly didn’t… I’d hate for the game to be decided on a something that!
I know on paper we shouldn’t get anything from this game, but I’m not writing us off! I’m loving this resurgent Arsenal…. I fancy a draw, anything else will be a bonus! COYG
Hi Sue, we will get 3 points tonight.
Pep is really missing Arteta. Money city conceeded 5 goals against Leicester, Chelsea conceeded 3 goals against West Brom. Liverpool conceeded 3 goals against Leeds. We have improved our overall defensive game. Kudos to Arteta.
OT: Sangare just signed for PSV for £8m. If we end up without Partey this window, this could be a huge kissed opportunity.
Missed 😬
We will beat Liverpool tonight. We have a strong team. Arteta has improved us defensively.
With the way Money city has been playing in recent times, it seems Pep was Arteta’s Assistant at Money city.