Liverpool v Arsenal Match Preview & Predicted Score

Arsenal will make the trip to Anfield today to take on Liverpool in the Premier League, with both sides arriving in top form.

Arsenal come into the tie on the back of four wins already this term, as well as the boost of having already picked up silverware in the Community Shield.

With wins over Fulham and West Ham in the league, and having beaten Leicester and Liverpool in other competitions, our side could arguably have the better form, but that will account for nothing tonight.

The Reds also come into the tie in red-hot fashion, having scored a whopping 13 goals in their last three matches, that number goes up to 20 if you include their friendly against Blackpool during the international break. Lower league sides Lincoln City were on the receiving end of seven of the 13 goals in League Cup in midweek, despite Liverpool rotating a number of squad players into the line-up.

Our defence will need to be at their best in order to stand a chance of a result tonight, and with only one goal conceded in our three matches, more of the same could well be enough.

With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the side, we will always have the chance to score goals, and he could well be the difference tonight.

As much as I would love to go all-in and predict a win, I feel the Community Shield result could well be repeated.

I’ll be going for a 1-1 scoreline, although am hoping that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang can add to the above and clinch all three points.

What are your predictions for tonight’s big game?

Patrick