Liverpool v Arsenal Player Ratings – Two points lost or a point gained?

What a game of football! This is a game that I wish I was a neutral watching so I could enjoy it, because watching it as a Gooner was so incredibly nerve-shredding. The sublime first forty minutes made us look like champions elect. We were smooth, confident and clinical, all the hallmarks of champions. Then enter Xhaka.

In the lead up to this game surely there had to have been intense focus on the necessity of keeping the Anfield crowd quiet. Particularly after last season when Arteta had his handbags with Klopp and transformed the dynamic of the game.

But Xhaka obviously didn’t get the memo. He has been rightly applauded for his self control throughout this season but on this huge occasion he let himself down badly. To exact revenge on Alexander Arnold for the Konate tackle was a reflection of an inability to keep your ego in check. So what if you didn’t get a foul, don’t start a pissing contest that will rile up the otherwise moribund crowd.

Arsenal were in cruise control and with one rush of blood to the head Xhaka had us nailed to the cross for the next fifty minutes.

The end of the season will determine if this was two points lost or one point gained. It is a game that leaves Gooners with completely conflicting emotions.

Here are my ratings…

Ramsdale: (10) Phenomenal. I have never witnessed a goalkeeping exhibition like it. He had no hope for the goals, but everything else he kept out. There were outstanding saves like his speed off the line and his timely spread to prevent Nunez when through one on one. There was several of that category. But then there were the worldlies. The finger tip from the Salah deflection was astounding, but for me the Konate save on the line is on another level. To have the reflex, the athleticism and the presence of mind to undertake that was on another level.

White (6) Was sublime and unruffled in the first forty minutes but was flapping at times when the Liverpool surge came. Was overwhelmed at times with the intensity.

Holding (7.5) Acquitted himself very well in the firing line. Was frequently blocking and toe poking and clearing when all hands to the pump. Remained focus throughout and the penalty concession was harsh.

Gabriel (7) Overworked in the second half and frequently dragged away from the centre of defence because of Zinchenko’s roving role. Was still instrumental in stemming the tide and made some vital interventions. Should have done better with the free header at the end of the game.

Zinchenko (5) Was completely undone by Alexander Arnold for the goal and was roasted consistently by Salah in the second half, who could have had a hat trick. Felt sorry for him as he’s not a left back when it was a game that we needed a left back, and should have been replaced a lot earlier.

Partey (7.5) Did what he could to stop Liverpool and was very effective in a lot of the efforts in doing so. Was totally dominant in the first half but when the surge came he was often outnumbered.

Xhaka (4) It’s harsh I know because he did lots of good work, but he’s a senior player and must shoulder the responsibility for letting his ego create the unnecessary friction. That was the pivotal moment and he was the culprit.

Odegaard (5.5) Even when we were bossing the game he wasn’t exerting his normal influence. In those circumstances he is generally the precise conductor but had some iffy distribution. When the tide turned he was overwhelmed and couldn’t get a hold of the ball.

Saka (6) Was typically dangerous in the first half as the Liverpool rearguard looked jittery every time he had possession. Tried manfully to try and lift the siege but couldn’t affect the game much in the second half.

Gabriel Jesus (7) Made an absolute nuisance of himself and had the Liverpool defence on tenterhooks. One cameo where he made a fool of Thiago and set up a counter attack demonstrates what he offers. Was surprised to see him come off as he was more effective than Saka for holding the ball up when we needed an outlet. Goes to ground too frequently though.

Martinelli (8) Was frightening in the first half and demonstrated why Alexander Arnold is not a defender. Scored a goal through persistence, and his assist was perfectly delivered. Put in a huge defensive shift as well.

It’s an unusual feeling to earn a draw at Anfield and be disappointed. We were very fortunate to escape with the point at the end so we will take it and move on.

How do you rate it?