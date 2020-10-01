Liverpool v Arsenal Preview and Predicted Score with quarter-final spot open

Arsenal make the trip to Anfield to take on Liverpool for the second time this week, with a place in the quarter-final of the Carabao Cup up for grabs.

The Gunners were downed 3-1 on Monday in the same encounter only days ago, albeit in the Premier League, but both sides will be expected to ring the changes for this tie.

The draw will be done for the quarter-finals following the conclusion of the 90 minutes, and we will hopefully continue our impressive cup form under Mikel Arteta.

The Spanish boss led our side to FA Cup and Community Shield glory at the first time of asking, but winning at Anfield is a challenge in itself.

We do come into the tie with good form when discounting our loss to Liverpool on Monday, and our squad players will likely have their chance to try and prove their worth to the manager.

The Reds are also expected to rotate as they did last week, when putting six past Lincoln City in the same competition, but the two sides will likely pay more respect to each other when naming their line-ups than to play a complete second-string.

While the Merseyside club’s squad players absolutely decimated the lower league side, they will not have things so much their own way tonight.

Those given the nod to start for Arteta tonight will have hunger to prove themselves to the Spaniard, and I feel this gives us the edge tonight.

I personally think we’ll snatch a 2-1 win if both sides rotate equally, although I dread to think that the tie could end up going to penalties should we be level after 90 minutes.

Do Arsenal have a better squad of players to choose from? Anybody else confident tonight despite Monday’s result?

Patrick