Liverpool v Arsenal: Team Lineups, Live Stream and Tickets

This coming Saturday we are set for the biggest blockbuster game of the season so far, matching up the Top Two in the Premier league to see who is going to top the League table on Christmas Day. You can’t get a bigger game and I am sure all Arsenal fans everywhere in the world will be on the edge of their seats, whether they are at the stadium or in the comfort of their own homes.

Team News:

Arsenal have had quite a big injury list all season, and currently we have Jurrien Timber, Thomas Partey, Fabio Vieira and Tomiyasu out with long term injuries, and Jorginho and Elneny recent new additions, so none of those will be available to face Liverpool.

Despite our ongoing concerns, Arteta has been able to rotate with a bit more depth than last season due to our astute summer transfer window, and have managed to grind out more wins with our squad players covering well, but I think the Boss will be close to naming his strongest starting XI on Saturday.

In goal, I anticipate David Raya to take his position between the posts and we hope to see a stellar performance, especially with Liverpool as the opponents.

In the defensive lineup, I foresee a back four comprising Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel, and Zinchenko. Despite the significant absence of Tomiyasu, I believe Zinchenko will step up and deliver a solid performance. We all know that Gabriel and Saliba make a formidable center-back pairing, and Ben White also seems to nearing his best in recent games.

Moving to the midfield, I expect a trio of Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard, and Kai Havertz, replicating the same setup as the game against Villa. Rice serves as the lynchpin, providing control in the midfield. Against a goal-scoring team like Liverpool, who often dominate the middle of the park, Rice’s presence becomes crucial for Arteta. Havertz, in exceptional form recently, is likely to retain his spot, while Odegaard, following a his great performance against Brighton, needs to prove his consistency is back.

Upfront, the attacking trio is anticipated to consist of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus, and Martinelli, which is probably our very best front line.

In summary, the predicted formation is a 4-3-3:

Raya

White – Saliba – Gabriel – Zinchenko

Odegaard – Rice – Havertz

Saka – Jesus – Martinelli

How to watch the game

For UK fans that can’t get tickets you will find this massive game on the Sky Channels, and they are covering Austria and Italy too. For Northern Europeans you can watch on ViaPlay. For France and North Africa you will see it on BeinSports and Canal+, and Spain and Portugal have got DAZN. The Baltics are showing it on Arena, while the Americans can watch on NBC Sports, Fubo and Telemundo.

Well, wherever you watch it, you can be sure it will be an amazing spectacle for everyone, and I simply can’t wait!