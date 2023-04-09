Liverpool v Arsenal Team News, Line-up and Score Prediction – No big surprises

After Man City’s easy win at Southampton yesterday, Arsenal finds themselves in a fierce battle to maintain their position at the top of the Premier League, as they strive to finally end their almost 20-year title drought. With the season’s brilliant performances from Arteta’s young Gunners, it would be a fitting reward for their hard work and determination.

We know for sure that we have Tomiyasu and Elneny out for the long term, and our big miss is going to be William Saliba, although there is a small chance that either he or Nketiah may return to the squad but both are unlikely to figure in the game.

First of all Arteta must choose the right Arsenal line-up to face Liverpool and this is my predicted starting XI….

In attack, I would opt for the tried and trusted trio of Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus, and Bukayo Saka. Trossard has been in sensational form, causing havoc for opposing defenders in recent fixtures, makes it hard to leave him on the bench he could be utilized as a game-changing substitute with fresh legs as the match progresses.

In midfield, the combination of Granit Xhaka, Martin Odegaard, and Thomas Partey has proven to be effective in controlling the game and linking defense with attack. They would be expected to run the show against Liverpool’s struggling midfield.

In defense, I would rely on the solid quartet of Oleksandr Zinchenko, Gabriel, Rob Holding, and Ben White, with the assumption that William Saliba might be unavailable due to injury. Despite concerns about Holding, he has performed admirably for Arsenal when called upon, but hopefully he can hold the fort and stop the Reds getting anywhere near Ramsdale’s goal.

So here is my predicted team today…

Ramsdale

White..Gabriel..Holding..Zinchenko

Odegaard..Partey..Xhaka

Martinelli..Jesus..Saka

Just like Tony Adams, I am optimistic about our team’s chances and believe that this line-up would have the tactical prowess to compete against Liverpool and come out with a realistic 3-0 win for Arsenal to silence the Kop for a change!.

What do you think?

