Liverpool v Arsenal – Team News & Predicted XI for semi-final clash

Arsenal will make the trip to Anfield today to take on Liverpool in the first leg of the EFL Cup semi-final, but do so with a number of players missing.

We were initially supposed to kick off this tie at the Emirates last week, only for a number of false positives to have delayed the fixture, and both sides are still expected to have players missing for tonight’s tie.

Latest reports have ruled out Martin Odegaard, Emile Smith Rowe and Takehiro Tomiyasu from today’s encounter, leaving us a conundrum if we are to stick with the successful system used in recent weeks, which we now doubt. We of course remain without Mo Elneny, Thomas Partey and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who are at the AFCON currently.

Predicted Arsenal XI:

Leno
Cedric White Gabriel Tierney
Martinelli Lokonga Xhaka Saka
Lacazette NKetiah

I’m not sure whether Laca will play in the Odegaard role, or alongside Nketiah in this line-up, but I think this would be the best team to go out in search of a win. Saying that, we don’t necessarily need to win here with the return leg at the Emirates next week, and I wouldn’t blame Mikel Arteta for throwing an extra defender into the mix to shore things up.

We also have the likes of Charlie Patino as an option to pack out the midfield, but his disappointment against Nottingham Forest leaves me to believe he won’t be starting today, although there is also Omari Hutchinson who could fill the Odegaard role perfectly if deemed ready for to debut in such a huge game.

How do you think we should line up? Should we pack out the midfield or defence or just play our best players and try and give them a game today?

Patrick

  1. Jim wall says:
    January 13, 2022 at 1:12 pm

    Leno
    White. Holding gabby

    Tavarez. Tierney
    Looko. Xakai
    Saka. Lacca. Martinelle

  2. Jim wall says:
    January 13, 2022 at 1:13 pm

    That system is 3 – 4- 3

  3. Emperor Augustus says:
    January 13, 2022 at 1:28 pm

    Leno
    Chambers holding Gaby tavares
    Sambi xhaka
    Saka martinelli nketiah
    Lacazette

    Sub’s
    Patino
    Hutchinson
    White
    Mari
    Kolasinac
    Tierney

    We are short but its an opportunity for MA to get creative .

  4. PJ-SA says:
    January 13, 2022 at 1:58 pm

    Leno
    White Holding gabby
    Chambers Lokonga Xhaka Tavares
    Saka Martinelli
    Laca

    No idea if Chambers is alive or living on an island with Tupac but we could use him tonight. Pretty sure he’s been ousted for some reason, can’t think of a logical reason why Cedric would be in front of him in choice….anyway!

    To be honest I don’t see us beating Liverpool over the 2 legs, especially with the current available players so i’d rather keep as many fresh as possible for the NLD. I know it’s one game but if we lose to the Spuds I can see that ending out top 4 challenge.

    1. PJ-SA says:
      January 13, 2022 at 2:11 pm

      Or

      Ramsdale
      Holding Gabriel Tierney
      Chambers White Xhaka Tavares
      Saka Martinelli
      Laca

      1. Cliff says:
        January 13, 2022 at 2:23 pm

        This is so thoughtful of you@PJ-SA.I for a day Arteta could reason like you more aspecialy when we are in a crisis like now.
        Unfortunately we have an average footballer as a below average manager for the Arsenal.What a pity.

      2. pjennings says:
        January 13, 2022 at 2:37 pm

        @PJ-SA I like your line-up. Leaving Leno out is not a punishment. But Ramsdale has to come into the line-up. There has to be some leadership in that defensive third, and Ramsdale will them confidence and peace of mind back there. I’ll stick my left nut on the table and predict a 1-1 draw. Not overly confident. Will be a tough match. Anfield has never been a good stomping ground of late

  5. zamind says:
    January 13, 2022 at 2:02 pm

    what ever happens do not play Leno.
    We will have 500 back passes and no shot on goal.
    Our defenders will lead in number of touches surpassing even Liverpool midfielders.

    I think Tavares can play as a winger and Tierney as a full back, Have Saka as a pivot and drop Sambi on the bench

    1. ken1945 says:
      January 13, 2022 at 2:16 pm

      So not playing Leno will cure all our ills then?

      My line up? A wing and a prayer!!!!!

  6. Hila says:
    January 13, 2022 at 2:31 pm

    Nketiah is a no please

