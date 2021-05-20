Liverpool want Ramsey – Will Arsenal have regrets like with Fabregas?

Liverpool is reportedly targeting a move for former Arsenal midfielder, Aaron Ramsey as he struggles in Italy.

The Welshman left Arsenal for Juventus in 2019 after helping the Gunners to reach the final of the Europa League under Unai Emery.

He was out of a contract that year and left for Italy after the Gunners withdrew their offer.

He has had a torrid time in Turin as he continues to struggle with injuries and poor form.

The midfielder will be sold this summer if an acceptable offer is made and he wants a return to Arsenal.

But the Gunners don’t look interested and TuttoJuve is now reporting that Liverpool wants to sign him.

The report says Jurgen Klopp is targeting a move for the midfielder and it brings to mind when Cesc Fabregas wanted a return to Arsenal in 2014.

The Spaniard had left Arsenal three years earlier for Barcelona and wanted to return to the Emirates.

Arsenal decided against signing him and he joined Jose Mourinho’s Chelsea at the time.

Fabregas would help the Blues win the Premier League in that campaign and they also won it in the 2016/2017 season with him as a key player.

It will be sad if Liverpool signs Ramsey and he helps them win trophies as Fabregas did for Chelsea.