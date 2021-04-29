Liverpool wants to replace Wijnaldum with Arsenal target

Arsenal target, Yves Bissouma has attracted the attention of Liverpool in their bid to replace the departing Georginio Wijnaldum in the summer.

Wijnaldum’s current deal runs out at the end of this season and he has been struggling to agree on a new one with the Reds.

The Dutchman will leave the Premier League champions for free if an agreement isn’t concluded soon.

The Reds see Bissouma as the ideal player to replace Wijnaldum and they are prepared to make their move for him, according to The Telegraph.

The Malian moved to Brighton in 2018 and has been developing his game with the Seagulls since that time.

He has now emerged as one of their best players and one of the best in his position in England.

Arsenal signed Thomas Partey in the last summer transfer window, but they will lose both Martin Odegaard and Dani Ceballos in the summer if Real Madrid recalls them.

Bissouma could be the perfect signing for the Gunners and his partnership with Partey should excite any of the club’s fans.

The 24-year-old was signed for just £15million, but he is set to reap the Seagulls a significant profit on that initial outlay.