Liverpool wants to spoil Arsenal’s plans for high profile English target

Arsenal has been linked with a transfer for Raheem Sterling, a move that would reunite the Englishman with Mikel Arteta.

He has lost his place in the Manchester City starting XI despite his exploits for the England national team.

City has more than enough quality in their attack and the arrival of Jack Grealish has pushed him further down the pecking order at the Etihad.

Arteta has been looking to add him to his squad at the Emirates as he rebuilds Arsenal, but a new report claims Liverpool will spoil that as they now look forward to his return.

Fichajes.net says the Reds want to renew their attacking lineup as their impressive front-three is edging closer to an overhaul.

Liverpool is strong competition, but Sterling might feel most of the club’s fans wouldn’t welcome him well because of the manner he left them.

This gives Arsenal an advantage in the race.

However, the Englishman is one of the highest-paid players in the Premier League and Arsenal might have to break their wage structure to sign him.

The Gunners have willingly splashed the cash on reinforcements recently and might gamble on signing Sterling with a huge salary.

The attacker has delivered fine performances in the Premier League for years and could help push Arsenal back inside the top four.