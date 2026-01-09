“Liverpool were by far the better team.” Roy Keane says Arsenal played with tension

Liverpool held Arsenal to a goalless draw at the Emirates last night in a match that could have ended in defeat for the Gunners. The result defied expectations going into the game and highlighted the fine margins between the two teams on the night.

Strong start from Arsenal

Mikel Arteta’s side began the contest impressively and appeared far superior to Liverpool during the opening stages. Arsenal dominated possession, pressed aggressively and forced the visitors into a defensive posture. Their intensity suggested an early breakthrough was only a matter of time, and Liverpool were largely pinned back as they struggled to cope with the pressure.

Before kick-off, many observers believed Arsenal would secure a comfortable victory, especially given Liverpool’s recent form. However, the Reds showed resilience and composure, managing to weather the early storm without conceding. Arsenal were unable to turn their dominance into a goal, and that failure gradually allowed Liverpool to grow into the contest. As the first period drew to a close, the sense of inevitability around an Arsenal win had already begun to fade.

Liverpool seize control after the break

The momentum shifted noticeably after the interval. Liverpool emerged with renewed confidence and began to impose itself on the game. They made life increasingly difficult for Arsenal, winning duels, contesting second balls and limiting the Gunners’ ability to control possession. For long spells, Liverpool looked the more assured and dangerous side.

Their improvement led to a growing sense of tension inside the stadium, as Arsenal struggled to regain its earlier authority. For the first time in some time, there was a feeling that Arsenal might not simply surge towards the title without resistance. Liverpool’s performance in the second half suggested they were far stronger than their recent results had implied.

After the match, Roy Keane offered his assessment while speaking on Sky Sports, saying, “Liverpool were by far the better team. For Arsenal, there was a bit of tension in the air as the game went on. It’s not great for them, but listen, you take the point and move on.”

The draw ultimately reflected a contest of contrasting halves, leaving both teams with reasons for encouragement and frustration.