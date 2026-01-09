“Liverpool were by far the better team.” Roy Keane says Arsenal played with tension

Liverpool held Arsenal to a goalless draw at the Emirates last night in a match that could have ended in defeat for the Gunners. The result defied expectations going into the game and highlighted the fine margins between the two teams on the night.
Strong start from Arsenal
Mikel Arteta’s side began the contest impressively and appeared far superior to Liverpool during the opening stages. Arsenal dominated possession, pressed aggressively and forced the visitors into a defensive posture. Their intensity suggested an early breakthrough was only a matter of time, and Liverpool were largely pinned back as they struggled to cope with the pressure.
Before kick-off, many observers believed Arsenal would secure a comfortable victory, especially given Liverpool’s recent form. However, the Reds showed resilience and composure, managing to weather the early storm without conceding. Arsenal were unable to turn their dominance into a goal, and that failure gradually allowed Liverpool to grow into the contest. As the first period drew to a close, the sense of inevitability around an Arsenal win had already begun to fade.
Liverpool seize control after the break
The momentum shifted noticeably after the interval. Liverpool emerged with renewed confidence and began to impose itself on the game. They made life increasingly difficult for Arsenal, winning duels, contesting second balls and limiting the Gunners’ ability to control possession. For long spells, Liverpool looked the more assured and dangerous side.
Their improvement led to a growing sense of tension inside the stadium, as Arsenal struggled to regain its earlier authority. For the first time in some time, there was a feeling that Arsenal might not simply surge towards the title without resistance. Liverpool’s performance in the second half suggested they were far stronger than their recent results had implied.
After the match, Roy Keane offered his assessment while speaking on Sky Sports, saying, “Liverpool were by far the better team. For Arsenal, there was a bit of tension in the air as the game went on. It’s not great for them, but listen, you take the point and move on.”
The draw ultimately reflected a contest of contrasting halves, leaving both teams with reasons for encouragement and frustration.
______________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Because they were lacking a recognised CF ,Liverpool had little alternative other than to play an extra man in midfield and in the second half they were able to stifle the threat of Rice and control possession as we ran out of energy and ideas.Ironically , had their CF played, we would probably had a greater chance to control possession but in all honesty ,after the first 25 mins , the match became a bore to me and Liverpool only really threatened when we were obliged to replace Hincapie with MLS, who i have said on numerous occassions will never be an efficient LB.As for Goykeres, unfortunately the lad is the same player he was with Coventry and is very unlikely to make the grade with Arsenal.The fact that Merino was not used disappointed me as he is the type of player who is always capable of producing the unexpected and has the positional ability and aerial ability to get on the end of crosses from the bylineAh well ,a missed opportunity but lets not get too despondent.
I agree with you Grandad, I got bored with it too and only had one eye on the game and the other on Traitors which was far more entertaining.
GB,
You Traitor. 😂👍