Liverpool were very lucky to finish the match with 11-men (Opinion)

Liverpool did not deserve to make it through Monday night’s match with 11-men.

I like to think I know a fair bit about football, but can someone please explain to me the rules about serious foul play WITH intent, and what is expected of referees when this happens?

How on earth was Sadio Mane not sent off for his elbow on Tierney last night? The referee let so many challenges on our boys go, yet constantly blew up for fouls for Liverpool! That is not playing football that is biased cheating!

We at Arsenal know we won’t get anything from referees, but it doesn’t mean we can’t be angry when we get nothing from it!

Mane clearly, very maliciously went in on Tierney on purpose, and he got away with a booking early in the game, but he was constantly at Bellerin making snidey tackles!

Mane is no longer the gentleman player he used to be when he first got to Liverpool and yes this is a good thing if you’re a Liverpool fan but it should be stamped upon in games.

I know if Tierney or any of our other players did that to any of the Liverpool players the yellow card would of been a far thought and they would of been sent off not cautioned! it was a clear elbow in the face and we are lucky that Tierney got away with just a knock to the jaw because that could have easily been a jaw breaker!

Referees need to remain consistent and VAR needs to do more work to protect players if things like this are to be stamped upon consistently.

Gooners what did you make of the Mane elbow on Tierney, was it intentional or just clever play?

Shenel