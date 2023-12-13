Liverpool will challenge Arsenal for a Serie A youngster

Liverpool has reportedly joined Arsenal in the pursuit of Juventus youngster Kenan Yildiz.

The Gunners had expressed interest in Yildiz after his debut for the senior Turkish national team, highlighting his potential as a promising player. While he has seen limited playing time at Juventus, having recently been promoted to their senior team, his inclusion in the Turkey senior national team squad has added to his appeal.

Arsenal views Yildiz as a highly talented youngster, and multiple reports have linked him with a potential move to the Emirates in recent weeks. However, Calciomercato has now mentioned Liverpool as another top club expressing interest in acquiring his signature.

Both Arsenal and Liverpool are renowned for nurturing and developing young talents, and it remains to be seen which club Yildiz may choose if he decides to leave Juventus.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Liverpool’s interest should worry us because they are also one of the top clubs in Europe and have a good manager.

Many footballers will jump at the chance to play under Jurgen Klopp, who is one of the most admired bosses in football.

But Yildiz will struggle to break into their team as they have so many midfielders and attackers.

