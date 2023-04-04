Liverpool will disrupt Arsenal’s plans for teenage midfielder

Liverpool has added Romeo Lavia to their shopping list, meaning they will now represent serious competition to Arsenal.

The Gunners have been the leading club in the race for his signature for some time and continue to work on a plan to buy the Southampton man.

Arsenal has been in search of midfielders for much of this season and could add several to their squad in the summer.

Lavia is just 19, but he has delivered very accomplished performances in midfield for Soton.

At that age, he fits perfectly into what Arsenal wants to achieve, but a report on Football Insider says the Gunners are facing serious competition from Liverpool.

The Reds have an emergency in midfield and must address it when the campaign finishes.

This means Arsenal will have to work hard to convince Lavia to join them over Liverpool.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Lavia is a top player and we can attest to that when considering the clubs chasing his signature.

Because Liverpool is looking for new midfielders, he has a better chance of making the first team there immediately.

At Arsenal, we have several midfielders fighting for the same spot and the competition for a place could discourage a new man from joining us.