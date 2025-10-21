Liverpool will make it harder for Arsenal to justify not winning the title this season

Liverpool remains one of the favourites to win the Premier League title this season, primarily because they are the defending champions. The Reds impressed last season, surprising many by securing the league crown during Arne Slot’s first campaign in charge. Over the summer, they strengthened their squad significantly, breaking the transfer record twice to ensure they remained competitive across all fronts. With a team full of quality and experience, Liverpool were widely expected to retain their dominance and continue challenging at the top of English football.

However, the current campaign has not gone as smoothly as anticipated. Despite their strong start, Liverpool have encountered a challenging spell that has seen their form dip considerably. They have now suffered four consecutive defeats in competitive matches, an uncharacteristic run that has allowed Arsenal to open a four-point lead over them. The Reds’ struggles have created an unexpected opportunity for Mikel Arteta’s side to take control of the title race, shifting the momentum in favour of the Gunners.

Arsenal’s Growing Confidence

Momentum is a crucial factor in any title challenge, and at present, Arsenal have seized it. Their recent performances have shown discipline, consistency, and tactical maturity, qualities that are often essential in a successful league campaign. While Liverpool continues to search for solutions, Arsenal appear to be improving with each game, displaying resilience under pressure and a belief that they can sustain their form throughout the season.

Liverpool’s decline could work to Arsenal’s advantage. Rival fans have often criticised the Gunners for faltering during decisive stages of the season, but the current situation presents an ideal opportunity for them to prove otherwise. With confidence high and key players performing well, Arsenal are in a strong position to capitalise on Liverpool’s difficulties and strengthen their pursuit of the title.

The Title Race Ahead

Manchester City has also regained some of its rhythm and remains an ever-present threat in the race for the championship. Nevertheless, Liverpool continues to be viewed as the team to beat due to their pedigree and recent success. If the defending champions fail to recover their form, the path will be clear for Arsenal to seize the title. Arteta’s men must now maintain their composure, sustain their momentum, and ensure they convert this advantage into tangible success. Should Liverpool falter further, the Gunners’ long-awaited Premier League triumph could finally become a reality.

