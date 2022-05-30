Liverpool will target Arsenal man this summer reckons former Red

Former Liverpool left-back, Jose Enrique has named Bukayo Saka as one of the players the Reds could try to sign this summer to bolster their squad.

Liverpool was close to winning the quadruple in this campaign, but the Reds were eventually beaten to the Premier League title by Manchester City.

Real Madrid also beat them in the Champions League final to leave Jurgen Klopp’s men with just the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup as trophies they have won this season.

They will now improve on their squad so that they can do better in the next campaign, and Enrique has discussed some players they could sign.

He said, as quoted by Express Sports: “We also need a right winger and I think Jarrod Bowen or Bukayo Saka could be a great shout as they’re both not playing in the Champions League, so it’s a big possibility.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Trying to sign an Arsenal player because they are not playing in the Champions League is something most clubs will try to do when the transfer window reopens.

However, Saka is one of our best stars and the attacker was formed in our academy. It would not be easy to persuade him to leave the club.

