Liverpool will try to hijack Arsenal’s move for Brazilian star

Arsenal could be encouraged by developments in Spain, as Real Madrid are reportedly open to allowing Rodrygo to leave the club during this transfer window.

The Brazilian forward has long been admired by the Gunners, who have followed his progress closely and identified him as a potential marquee signing. Towards the end of last season, discussions within the club began to shift towards making a formal approach for the attacker, viewing him as one of the best options that might become available.

However, at the time, Real Madrid were unwilling to consider a sale. Rodrygo remained an important part of their plans and travelled with the squad to the Club World Cup. It was an opportunity for manager Xabi Alonso to assess his players further, but the Brazilian did not feature prominently during the competition.

Rodrygo’s Role Uncertain at Madrid

Rodrygo’s limited involvement has raised questions about his long-term role at the Bernabéu. Despite his talent and previous contributions, it now appears that Real Madrid may be willing to listen to offers for his services.

This shift has alerted several clubs across Europe, including Arsenal. While the Gunners were once considered serious contenders for his signature, their attention in recent weeks has shifted elsewhere. The club is currently prioritising other transfer targets, which may reduce their urgency in pursuing Rodrygo.

Liverpool Enter the Race

Liverpool has now emerged as strong contenders to sign the Brazilian. According to Caught Offside, the Reds have already made contact with Real Madrid to discuss a potential deal. Their recruitment drive this summer has been aggressive, and they are seeking further reinforcements in attack.

Rodrygo would fit the mould of high-quality, versatile attackers that Liverpool typically pursue. His availability presents a rare opportunity to add another world-class talent to their front line.

While Arsenal remain admirers of the player, the expected arrival of Noni Madueke suggests that their transfer focus has shifted. Signing the Englishman would likely signal that the Gunners have chosen their preferred option, leaving Rodrygo to consider other destinations for the next step in his career.

