Liverpool’s Bundesliga striker raid shouldn’t keep Gooners up at night

If Liverpool had signed Alexander Isak, it would have stirred worry, frustration and disappointment among Gunners fans.

Not only is Isak Arsenal’s dream target, he’s also one of the Premier League’s most lethal goal scorers. His 23 league goals last season were bettered only by Mohamed Salah (29), who played four more matches.

While the Reds pressed Newcastle with a £120 million bid for Isak and seemingly allowed themselves a free run at Hugo Ekitike, the Magpies have stood firm: Isak is not for sale.

Liverpool, the reigning Premier League champions, have spent heavily this summer in an effort to defend their crown. But had they landed Isak, it may well have felt like game over for the chasing pack.

Reds turn to Ekitike after failed Isak bid

With Newcastle rejecting their advances, Liverpool has pivoted to Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike. The French forward is open to a move, and discussions between the clubs are now underway.

Among Reds fans, there’s growing optimism. Ekitike recorded 22 goals and 12 assists last season, suggesting they may be adding another top-tier attacker to their ranks.

But is he really a top-tier striker yet?

Arsenal icon Thierry Henry isn’t convinced. He’s not alone in his assessment either. Speaking on CBS, pundit Micah Richards explained Henry’s scepticism as quoted by Mirror Sport.

A talent with potential, but not the finished article

“In terms of Ekitike, I’ve spoken to Thierry about him a lot,” Richards said. “He says he’s not necessarily a frustrating player, but one minute he looks amazing and the next minute he doesn’t do the basics very well. He said if he gets it right and improves, then his ceiling could be very, very high.”

That inconsistency is a concern. Without a reliable level of performance, the Premier League can be an unforgiving place.

While Arsenal focus on strengthening their own squad, they’ll be quietly aware of what’s unfolding elsewhere. The potential flop of a rival’s marquee forward is a subplot Gooners won’t ignore.

Naturally, Arsenal fans would love to beat Liverpool at their best — but if a high-profile gamble backfires at Anfield, they’ll happily take the advantage.

Because in the end, a win is a win… isn’t it?

Would you have feared Isak in red? And are you worried at all about Ekitike, Gooners?

