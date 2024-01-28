Liverpool’s danger women looking to beat Arsenal at Prenton Park in WSL clash

Our Arsenal Women will travel up to Liverpool today to try reaping revenge on the scousers, as they walked away 1-0 winners in our opening game of the season. Liverpool have had a season full of ups and downs and it really depends what mood their team turns up in on the day. They will look to score early and get in front and then will most likely look to lay a low block after that. A low block has always been something our Gunners have struggled with.

Liverpool Women v Arsenal kicks off at 16:30 UK. The match will be shown live on SkySports.

Liverpool Women have plenty of good players but there’s three that stand out to me, for you guys to keep an eye on through the game.

First off let’s start up front with Sophie Haug, scoring 3 goals in the league this season and two assists, she is one of Liverpool most dangerous players. She plays as a striker but links up well with her wingers and the midfield and is very good in the air. She will look to pounce on any opportunity of set pieces and will be eager to score. She’s pacey and gets behind the defenders as much as possible and makes runs between players to try catch them out. Haug’s one to watch out for goal wise and will put a lot of pressure on our centre backs.

Secondly, Marie Hobinger, the 22-year-old Austrian midfielder has been great for Liverpool this season, mainly playing as a central midfielder, but likes to drift a bit to the sides. She’s very good on the turn and moves the ball forward fast, linking up well with her defence and attackers, she seems to be the person in the middle who tries to keep the game under control. Hobinger rarely loses composure and can find the net herself too, scoring 3 goals and 2 assists in the League this season. She will hold a big presence in the middle and will be a tough task for our midfielders and defenders to handle, if were not careful.

And finally, 26-year-old English defender Grace Fisk has been on fire at the back for Liverpool this season. Normally playing at either RCB or RB she has been solid at the back from them all season and is probably they’re strongest and most physical player. She’s good on the ground and in the air and will try to push Arsenal out of their comfort zones. Fisk’s able to get back fast and has great vision and will launch the odd long ball to try and catch out our defenders for an attack.

Arsenal should be winning this on paper, but Liverpool have found ways to win matches this season that they didn’t look likely to win so our Arsenal Women will have to be calm, composed and focused to win this one. They won away at our home, time for us to do the same to them!

What’s your thoughts Gooners? Is there any other Liverpool players you’d say to keep an eye on?

Daisy Mae

