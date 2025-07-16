Liverpool’s Díaz decision could push Bayern towards Arsenal Winger

Arsenal may have just received a timely boost in their efforts to sell Leandro Trossard, following developments in Bayern Munich’s pursuit of Luis Díaz.

According to The Athletic, Liverpool received a €67.5 million bid from Bayern this week for the Colombian winger, but rejected it outright. The Reds reportedly decided in June that they would no longer entertain any approaches for Díaz.

Trossard could become Bayern’s new target

While Díaz is believed to be open to a summer departure, Liverpool’s stance has created a knock-on effect that could benefit Arsenal. With Bayern still in the market for a winger, the Gunners may now be well placed to cash in on Trossard.

Despite some suggestions of a possible contract extension, the 30-year-old remains heavily linked with a move away from North London. Turkish giants Fenerbahçe have shown serious interest, but have so far failed to convince Arsenal over a deal.

Now, Bayern Munich have entered the picture. The Bundesliga club reportedly view the Belgian international as a “big signing” and could turn to him after missing out on Díaz.

Bayern switch appeals to Trossard

If Bayern do firm up their interest, Trossard is expected to favour a move to Vincent Kompany’s project over a transfer to Turkey. As cited by The Guardian,

“The 30-year-old was preparing to fly to Istanbul for talks with Fenerbahçe but could be persuaded to pivot to Bavaria, with Bayern Munich also interested after missing out on a number of other targets.”

Arsenal’s negotiating position may now strengthen significantly. With Bayern demonstrating a willingness to spend on a wide player, the Gunners should look to secure maximum value if a formal offer for Trossard arrives. The funds could prove vital as they pursue further high-profile additions.

One such target is Real Madrid forward Rodrygo, whose potential transfer would require significant financial outlay. With Arsenal already spending heavily this summer, outgoing deals like Trossard’s may be essential to balance the books.

