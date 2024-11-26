Liverpool’s next 4 super-tough games should hopefully see Arsenal move closer to them in the table

After that 3-0 Arsenal win and that enjoyable 4-0 Tottenham win over Manchester City (who continue to experience a drop in form), the Gunners must have enjoyed their weekend.
However, despite the weekend’s joy, an unfavourable outcome marred it. Liverpool picked up another win; they beat Southampton 3-2 at the St. Marys Stadium.
With 31 points, Liverpool leads the title charge in the Premier League log. Manchester City ranks second with 23 points, while our Gunners, tied with Chelsea at 22 points, lag behind Liverpool by 9 points and City by a point.
Manchester City’s dip in form has made it easier for our Gunners to tail them, and hopefully we’ll pass them at the perfect time. That said, despite their current poor performance, we need Manchester City to pick up a win next weekend, and you’ll understand why in a moment.
Only hope for us is that Liverpool drop points as we win. Interestingly, looking at the Reds’ fixtures, if there was a time for them to experience a dip in form, it should be now.
Most Gooners don’t think Liverpool is as good as the table suggests. We all know why they have an 8-point lead: they have had an easy run of games, but now it is Arsenal’s turn to hopefully go on a long run of wins against lower table opposition.
Given that the Pool have won games they should have won on paper, they are still a very, very good team with very, excellent players who are most definitely capable of winning the league.
But how they come away from their next four games will surely indicate how likely they are to win the league.
So, Liverpool’s next four games are
Liverpool vs Real Madrid
Liverpool vs Manchester City
Newcastle versus Liverpool
Everton versus Liverpool
Yes, Real Madrid isn’t in the Premier League, but if they can dominate the Reds on their home ground in that Champions clash on Wednesday night, they can provide them with a harsh reality check.
A poor performance on Wednesday night could impact the Merseyside club’s winning momentum, potentially enabling Manchester City to surprise them at Anfield. It is crucial for Manchester City to resume their winning ways next weekend.
If City wins, Newcastle, which looks revitalised this season, should also look to beat Liverpool at St. James Park. The Magpies beat us there, and as good as we are, they should have it in them to frustrate the table toppers.
Everton may not be at their best, but as they host Liverpool at Goodison Park in a derby, they certainly deserve to force a draw if they can’t, for once, step up and defeat their local rivals.
I don’t know about you, but the next four Liverpool fixtures could drastically change their league campaign.
What do you think?
Daniel O
It’s nice to see and hope city and pool drop points as the season continues and we certainly do need them to do that for us to catch them which we will but we need to focus on our own game
No good them dropping and we don’t maximise and pi k up wins and draws
Personally I believe there are still only 3 teams who are capable of winning the league us, pool and city
We don’t go out if London until the new year and we have a decent record in london derbies so I expect us to pu k up maximum points in the coming weeks
Plus I hated that feeling of losing. It plays havoc with my weekends and week. Been there done that for the past 20 plus years so I much prefer winning then losing
Onwards and upwards
I think we need to focus on winning our next match and ignore the Liverpool fixtures.Having watched West Ham deservedly win at Newcastle last night,they will represent a severe challenge on Saturday, and Bowen in particular will need to be watched closely.What a very good player he is ,and certainly not like some of the overpaid prima donnas in the EPL.
Would bowen star at Arsenal??
Start
I’m not so sure that the article is correct (although I hope it is). Yes, Real Madrid is going to be tricky. RM have picked up after a disappointing run so that should be an interesting game between two clubs that have won a staggering 21 European Cup/Champions League wins between them (something we Gooners can only dream about).
As to their EPL games though, none of Liverpool’s opponents are currently playing well, are they. City will have to get back to winning ways quickly so I suspect that may (still) be the toughest.
We’ll have to hope Arsenal keep up their “Forest” form and that Liverpool drop a point or two.
The misfiring Saints managed to put two pass the big pretender last time out.
I wouldn’t have ventured out to as much as four games.
Trouble could be brewing if the Merseyside club managed to maneuver through the next three fixtures without a scratch, but that will not happen as though Pool seems to have hit a purple patch, they are not the winning machine as the champion.
You’re right about Southampton, but luckily for Liverpool a proper striker was available in Salah to turn things around (would Jesus be able to do the same for us, I wonder? Hmmm).
Overall though, Liverpool are yet to “wobble” as I recall you pronounced they would after their defeat (only defeat so far) against Forest so let’s see.
The league is gone, sorry to say
And if they win all four fixtures we will be sure to consider the league gone.
It may be too early to say, but if Slot wins this league, Arteta may not last beyond next season if the league or Champions League isn’t brought here
Arteta is here to stay. Name a better option. A doable one.
But that doesn’t happen in football. If Arsenal were prepared to give Wenger the chop, they’ll certainly do the same to Arteta if it’s considered necessary, won’t they. It doesn’t mean Arteta will get sacked in the summer, but no coach is “here to stay” – if only!
And on the switch side, if Pool beat Real, they will have their tails up going into those tough fixtures mentioned.
So it can swing either way. I just hope we focus on our own game, and hopefully other results happen to go our way.
I think we should stop worrying about Liverpools next fixtures and just concentrate on winning our next game. Don’t like it when everyone keeps saying Liverpool are bound to slip up sometime, that’s what everyone kept saying when Leicester won the premiership a few years ago but it didn’t happen. Liverpool may have had easier fixtures but it’s given them the confidence to approach these so called harder games with a winning attitude.