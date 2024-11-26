Liverpool’s next 4 super-tough games should hopefully see Arsenal move closer to them in the table

After that 3-0 Arsenal win and that enjoyable 4-0 Tottenham win over Manchester City (who continue to experience a drop in form), the Gunners must have enjoyed their weekend.

However, despite the weekend’s joy, an unfavourable outcome marred it. Liverpool picked up another win; they beat Southampton 3-2 at the St. Marys Stadium.

With 31 points, Liverpool leads the title charge in the Premier League log. Manchester City ranks second with 23 points, while our Gunners, tied with Chelsea at 22 points, lag behind Liverpool by 9 points and City by a point.

Manchester City’s dip in form has made it easier for our Gunners to tail them, and hopefully we’ll pass them at the perfect time. That said, despite their current poor performance, we need Manchester City to pick up a win next weekend, and you’ll understand why in a moment.

Only hope for us is that Liverpool drop points as we win. Interestingly, looking at the Reds’ fixtures, if there was a time for them to experience a dip in form, it should be now.

Most Gooners don’t think Liverpool is as good as the table suggests. We all know why they have an 8-point lead: they have had an easy run of games, but now it is Arsenal’s turn to hopefully go on a long run of wins against lower table opposition.

Given that the Pool have won games they should have won on paper, they are still a very, very good team with very, excellent players who are most definitely capable of winning the league.

But how they come away from their next four games will surely indicate how likely they are to win the league.

So, Liverpool’s next four games are

Liverpool vs Real Madrid

Liverpool vs Manchester City

Newcastle versus Liverpool

Everton versus Liverpool

Yes, Real Madrid isn’t in the Premier League, but if they can dominate the Reds on their home ground in that Champions clash on Wednesday night, they can provide them with a harsh reality check.

A poor performance on Wednesday night could impact the Merseyside club’s winning momentum, potentially enabling Manchester City to surprise them at Anfield. It is crucial for Manchester City to resume their winning ways next weekend.

If City wins, Newcastle, which looks revitalised this season, should also look to beat Liverpool at St. James Park. The Magpies beat us there, and as good as we are, they should have it in them to frustrate the table toppers.

Everton may not be at their best, but as they host Liverpool at Goodison Park in a derby, they certainly deserve to force a draw if they can’t, for once, step up and defeat their local rivals.

I don’t know about you, but the next four Liverpool fixtures could drastically change their league campaign.

What do you think?

Daniel O

