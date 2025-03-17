Liverpool’s recent form gives Arsenal some hope in title race

Can Arsenal still win the Premier League title this season? This is the question on the lips of every Arsenal fan at the moment.
The Gunners currently trail the league leaders by 12 points, but with several matches remaining, they still have a chance to close the gap and mount a serious title challenge. While the margin is significant, football has repeatedly demonstrated that anything can happen, especially in a season as unpredictable as this one.
Liverpool appeared to be an unstoppable force just a few weeks ago, with many tipping them to secure multiple trophies. Their form was exceptional, and they looked poised to dominate both domestically and in Europe. However, as the season progressed, their performances started to decline, and they suffered setbacks in multiple competitions.
Liverpool’s recent struggles have been particularly concerning for their fans. Paris Saint-Germain eliminated them from the Champions League, with the Merseyside club showing little resistance. It was a disappointing exit for a side that had initially looked like a strong contender for European glory.
Just days later, Newcastle United compounded Liverpool’s misery by defeating them in the final of the Carabao Cup. The performance was far from what supporters have come to expect from Arne Slot’s team, and it was widely regarded as one of their most underwhelming displays in recent memory.
This downturn in form has come at the worst possible time for Liverpool, raising serious concerns that they could relinquish their grip on the Premier League title race. While they remain in a strong position, their recent struggles suggest they are far from invincible.
Liverpool has previously lost league titles from winning positions, which should give Arsenal hope that the race is still wide open. If the Reds continue to drop points in the coming weeks, the Gunners could capitalise and reinsert themselves into the title conversation.
With several crucial fixtures remaining, including a meeting between Arsenal and Liverpool later in the season, the Premier League title race is far from decided. Arsenal will need to be at their very best, but if Liverpool continues to falter, the Gunners could yet have a say in the final outcome.
I know it’s a VERY long shot, but I will still have belief until it’s mathematically impossible.
They have lost 1 game in PL all season and we are expecting them to lose 4 out of the last 9 ?
Always support Arsenal but thats just not happening
Lets hope Saka is back for RM match – and Sterling can keep up the form he showed last week
I doubt that Liverpool would lose 4, but some draws might give us hope. But it’s still an almost impossible task.
I love your optimism, but with just nine games left it’s almost impossible to recover 12 points.. The emphasis should now be on maintaining second PL place for the prize money.
Clutching at straws. Shame that the international break is upcoming as a swift return to league football just might exacted a wobble. But not that much of a wobble. One can only hope that we can scrape along with wins to make it closer
All those stupid points dropped earlier in the season (unluckily or not), the Everton draw, West Ham loss and lack of any smart thinking in January such as bringing in Marco Ascensio on loan has made this season the most frustrating ever. Too late to capitalise on Liverpool’s blip now.
With Liverpool’s only focus now on the league, anyone who thinks that they will take there eye’s off the prize are kidding themselves.
After all, it’s only us that baulk at the winning line, as the last two seasons have shown.
Liverpool form? What about Arsenal’s, is it that great?
For me, the PL title for Arsenal was fought and lost a long time ago. Thinking that we still have a chance of winning it is completely delusional.
Liverpool now have only the PL title to fight for. With a 13-point advantage (12 points plus an insurmountable GD) they have all they need to coast home to the title. I can’t just see it any other way, even if it’s football we’re talking about
💯👍🏽
Like our potential signing of Isak .. that boat has already sailed as we didnt sign anyone in Jan window.
Lets keep going and ensure we finish 2nd and then kick on with a new striker in the summer (finally !)
no it doesn’t. This race is done and dusted. We need to keep pushing to secure top four and have good mojo for Madrid.