Liverpool’s recent form gives Arsenal some hope in title race

Can Arsenal still win the Premier League title this season? This is the question on the lips of every Arsenal fan at the moment.

The Gunners currently trail the league leaders by 12 points, but with several matches remaining, they still have a chance to close the gap and mount a serious title challenge. While the margin is significant, football has repeatedly demonstrated that anything can happen, especially in a season as unpredictable as this one.

Liverpool appeared to be an unstoppable force just a few weeks ago, with many tipping them to secure multiple trophies. Their form was exceptional, and they looked poised to dominate both domestically and in Europe. However, as the season progressed, their performances started to decline, and they suffered setbacks in multiple competitions.

Liverpool’s recent struggles have been particularly concerning for their fans. Paris Saint-Germain eliminated them from the Champions League, with the Merseyside club showing little resistance. It was a disappointing exit for a side that had initially looked like a strong contender for European glory.

Just days later, Newcastle United compounded Liverpool’s misery by defeating them in the final of the Carabao Cup. The performance was far from what supporters have come to expect from Arne Slot’s team, and it was widely regarded as one of their most underwhelming displays in recent memory.

This downturn in form has come at the worst possible time for Liverpool, raising serious concerns that they could relinquish their grip on the Premier League title race. While they remain in a strong position, their recent struggles suggest they are far from invincible.

Liverpool has previously lost league titles from winning positions, which should give Arsenal hope that the race is still wide open. If the Reds continue to drop points in the coming weeks, the Gunners could capitalise and reinsert themselves into the title conversation.

With several crucial fixtures remaining, including a meeting between Arsenal and Liverpool later in the season, the Premier League title race is far from decided. Arsenal will need to be at their very best, but if Liverpool continues to falter, the Gunners could yet have a say in the final outcome.