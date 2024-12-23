Liverpool’s record after being top at Christmas should give Arsenal hope

Liverpool fans will be thrilled to celebrate Christmas at the top of the Premier League table, a position that historically carries high expectations. Despite losing Jurgen Klopp in the summer, Arne Slot’s arrival has revitalised the team, and the Reds have defied the odds to sit ahead of title favourites Arsenal and Manchester City.

Slot’s side has lost only once all season, delivering consistent performances that suggest they are genuine title contenders. Liverpool supporters will be hoping history favours them, as being top of the table at Christmas often translates to lifting the trophy. In fact, the Premier League winner has been the Christmas leader 13 times in the last 20 seasons.

However, history is not entirely on Liverpool’s side. As TalkSport highlights, the Reds have topped the table five times at Christmas since the 2008/09 campaign but converted that into a title only once, in their incredible 2019/20 season under Klopp. In the other instances, Liverpool lost momentum after the turn of the year, allowing rivals to overtake them. This past record gives Arsenal, currently chasing the top spot, a glimmer of hope.

For Arsenal, this news emphasises the importance of focusing on their own performances. The Gunners must capitalise on any slip-ups from Liverpool while ensuring consistency in their results. With key players like Bukayo Saka sidelined, Arsenal faces the dual challenge of adapting to injuries and keeping pace with their rivals.

Liverpool’s strong form means Arsenal will need to step up and exploit any vulnerabilities the Reds may show in the second half of the season. For now, though, it’s clear that Liverpool’s Christmas celebrations are well-earned, and Arsenal’s task of chasing them down will require exceptional determination and quality in 2024.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…