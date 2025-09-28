Liverpool’s result hands Arsenal an early season lifeline

The Gunners are gearing up to take on Newcastle United in the sixth round of the Premier League season. In the build-up to this encounter, the match was branded a must-win for Mikel Arteta’s men and for very good reason. Arsenal head into the clash five points off league leaders Liverpool after dropping points in two of the first five fixtures of the 2025-26 campaign. Irrespective of a fairly difficult start to the season, Arsenal’s performances have been heavily scrutinised, with a fair few already considering them out of the title race. However, Liverpool’s loss to Crystal Palace a day prior has undoubtedly handed us an early season lifeline in the title race.

Nketiah strikes late to aid Arsenal

The Reds were handed their first loss of the new campaign by the Eagles at Selhurst Park. Ironically, it took a very late goal from Palace to down the Reds, as Liverpool have themselves won multiple games in stoppage time this season. The goalscorer was our very own Hale End graduate Eddie Nketiah, sealing a 2-1 win for Palace while boosting our title aspirations in the process. Had Liverpool won the game, Arsenal would have kicked off eight points adrift of first place. Despite hypothetically having a game in hand, even this early in the campaign that sort of gap would have been difficult to overturn. Snapping back to reality, Arsenal now have the chance to go within two points with a win at St James’ Park. Liverpool’s defeat will also offer us some leeway, as a potential loss or draw would be partially offset by their result, though of course it would still be far from ideal.

A chance Arsenal must seize

The onus will be on Mikel Arteta and Arsenal to take advantage of Liverpool’s slip-up and close the gap at the top. A very solid Newcastle side will be standing in the way, but the Gunners have the quality and depth to win comfortably. Whether Arsenal can do just that will depend on Mikel Arteta. The Spaniard must be braver with his selection and tactics if we are to come out with a win today.

What are your thoughts, Gooners?

Benjamin Kenneth

