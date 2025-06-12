Liverpool’s spending spree could cost Arsenal dearly in this transfer window

Signing a top striker is at the heart of Arsenal’s summer plans.

Mikel Arteta is determined to secure a reliable goalscorer, someone who can elevate the squad and become the final piece in his pursuit of Premier League glory.

Sesko vs Gyökeres: The fan favourite emerges

Viktor Gyökeres and Benjamin Šeško quickly became Arsenal’s top striker targets, sparking debate among fans over who would be the better fit. But despite arguments on both sides, there is a clear favourite emerging: Šeško.

The RB Leipzig striker is widely considered the best match for Arteta’s long-term project. He offers pace, height, composure, and the ability to stretch defences, an ideal stylistic profile for how Arsenal want to play.

Šeško is believed to be open to the move, and personal terms have reportedly been agreed. However, the deal has yet to be finalised, with negotiations between Arsenal and Leipzig ongoing.

Leipzig holding firm as Liverpool set the market

Reports suggest Leipzig are happy to sell, but only if their €80 million release clause is met.

According to CaughtOffside, Arsenal have done the groundwork on the player side, but Leipzig remain firm on price. The Bundesliga side are under no pressure to sell below valuation.

What’s complicating matters is the market reset caused by Liverpool’s recent Bundesliga business. The Reds have just spent €150 million on a 22-year-old, setting a new benchmark for emerging attacking talent.

It’s a familiar scenario. Just as Chelsea paid a steep fee for Mykhailo Mudryk after Manchester United overspent on Antony, Arsenal may find themselves forced into a similar position with Šeško.

If he’s the striker Arteta truly believes in, then a delay could be costly.

Arsenal need their new forward to arrive early for pre-season, giving him time to bed in with the squad and adapt before the campaign begins.

Gooners, is Šeško worth the price Leipzig are demanding? Or should Arsenal walk away before history repeats itself?

