Liverpool’s squad depth should offer Arsenal title hopes

Liverpool has looked unstoppable in the first half of the season, and the Reds are proving to be excellent value for money.

Arsenal and Manchester City also started the season well, but both clubs have endured rough patches, which have kept them behind Liverpool for some time.

The Reds recently showed their shaky side in a 3-3 draw against Newcastle United, and that result proves that Arne Slot’s team can be stopped.

Liverpool looked imperious in their matches against Chelsea, Manchester United, and Manchester City, which is a recipe for success in a league like the Premier League.

However, when we faced them at the Emirates, we proved that we were at the same level, if not a higher level, because it wasn’t a full-strength Arsenal team.

Arsenal can still be third-time lucky this season, and the current gap between Mikel Arteta’s men and Liverpool doesn’t change that. In fact, it only makes the latest Arsenal odds look even more appealing.

Seven points is not much when there are 24 more games to play before the season ends. Gooners, stay hopeful!

Can Liverpool be lucky throughout the season?

Liverpool has been fortunate on the fitness front for much of this season, as they have not lost a key player.

Arsenal was without Martin Odegaard for two months, while Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, Riccardo Calafiori, Oleksandr Zinchenko, and other stars have spent weeks on the sidelines.

At the moment, Ben White is out until next year, and these absences have certainly affected our season.

However, Liverpool has almost always had a full-strength team this season, which helps them stay at the top of their game.

They recently lost Ibrahima Konaté and Conor Bradley to long-term injuries, and we can see that Slot lacks the squad depth to go the distance.

If Liverpool loses another centre-back, it would be tough for them to compete in both the league and the Champions League, and they would likely drop points.

Their midfield has been stable this season, but the Reds do not have a replacement for Ryan Gravenberch, and they might struggle to maintain momentum if he misses due to injury or suspension.

Liverpool has been in stunning form, but in a long season like the Premier League, injuries and suspensions are inevitable.

This will affect the Reds’ form, so Arsenal must keep winning to stay in a position to take over should Liverpool lose the top spot.

We have had a good few weeks, and we need to put them under pressure because that pressure could also see the Reds crack, considering they have not won the title since 2020.